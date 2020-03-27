Rodgers on escape from Peru, legacy in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers is social distancing at home in Malibu, California after a narrow escape from Peru 9 days ago. Rodgers, appearing on the AJ Hawk-Pat McAfee show via phone on Friday, said that he and girlfriend Danica Patrick, along with two other friends, had to cut short their South American vacation due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“That was quite the ordeal,” Rodgers said. “There was some moments where we worried we were not going to get out. It was absolute pandemonium at the airport.” Rodgers said the airport in Peru was jam-packed with people trying to leave when they arrived at 7am. "There was definitely a panic in the air.” They were able to leave the country just 15 minutes before the airport was closed due to weather. Rodgers said had they not left then, or had to fly commercial, they may not have made it back to the United States before the ban on international flights.

Rodgers also talked about the Packers offseason, and how it has been far less splashy than last season. So far, the Packers have added LB Christian Kirksey and RT Ricky Wagner from other teams after they were released. Bryan Bulaga, Blake Martinez and Jimmy Graham are among the departed; while the team retained, or reportedly will retain, Marcedes Lewis, Will Redmond, and Tyler Ervin. WR Devin Funchess, the former Panther and Colt, reportedly will also sign with Green Bay.

Rodgers is not discouraged. "A lot of times the teams that are doing the most in free agency are doing the most because they need the most and they don't have a lot of players. The teams that aren't doing as much often don't really need as much. And I think we're one of those teams. I'm not going into the last five, six years of my career going, 'Man, it's gonna be another one or two years before we're back in the mix.' No, we're in the mix right now."

The 36-year old is also well -aware that two legacy quarterbacks have changed teams this offseason. Phillip Rivers signed with the Colts after 16 seasons with the Chargers. And after 20 years and 6 Super Bowl wins as a Patriot, Tom Brady is now a Buccaneer. Rodgers, who will be entering his 16th season with the Packers, has 4 years left on his current contract.

"Legacy is really important, and having the opportunity to do it all in Green Bay would mean a lot to me. I understand kind of the track record of our squad, there have been times where we've had veteran players and they finished elsewhere, and I get it,” Rodgers said. “I'd like to make that decision easy for them, and the only way to do that is to keep playing at a high level and give them no choice but to keep bringing you back because you're the best option and give them the best chance to win. That's my goal, and I have 4 years left on my deal and I'd like to play 4 at a really, really high level. And if I feel like keep on keeing on from that point, to do it. And I feel confident right now, I'm going to be 40 when the deal ends and I feel like I can keep going after that the way things have been going"

