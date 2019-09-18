Rodgers isn't worried about Broncos being a trap game

The Green Bay Packers play the Denver Broncos at Lambeau on Sunday and then the Philadelphia Eagles the following week on Thursday night football.

If you add last Sunday’s win against the Minnesota Vikings and the Packers will have played three games in 12 days.

As a result, Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur did not have practice on Wednesday instead calling it a mental day along with a walkthrough.

“You always want to do that, but at the same time, you have to go in with guys healthy and fresh. We're a little bit banged up right now, so we wanted to give our guys the opportunity to get their bodies back a little bit,” LaFleur said.

“It's good to have days like this where we can kind of go out there and get some mental reps, and get in the weight room after and do some extra running if you need it. That's how you have to respond to stuff like that; the coaching staff wants to look out (for you), you've got to make sure that they don't feel stupid about doing it later on,” Packers receiver Davante Adams said.

Per NFL rules, the Packers released its injury report even though the team only participated in a walk-thru. Had there been practice, there players would not have practiced.

Packers tight end Jimmy Graham is dealing with a groin injury, receiver Jake Kumerow and defensive lineman Montravius Adams both have shoulder injuries.

DENVER BRONCOS (0-2) AT GREEN BAY PACKERS (2-0)

The Denver Broncos will come into Lambeau Field on Sunday with an 0-2 record this season.

In week one, the Broncos took a 24-16 loss to the Oakland Raiders on the road on Monday night football.

Denver failed to score a touchdown against the Raiders until 2:15 left in the fourth quarter. While in week two, a 53-yard field goal by Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro to win as time expired.

The term “trap game” was brought up Wednesday in the locker room, which is something Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t think about.

“I don’t believe in trap games,” Rodgers said. “The preparation has to stay sharp regardless of who you are playing and who’s coming up down the line. I don’t think there’s anybody in the locker room who’s looking like ‘oh, man. I can’t wait until next Thursday to play the Philadelphia Eagles.’ This is an important game. This is the next step in our season and it’s an important one. I think we know who they are. They are 0-2. They’ve lost a couple tight ones. One score games. Last week was right down to the wire. And they are going to be coming in with a game that they need to win to get going in the right direction and we need to win to keep the momentum going.”

Kickoff is at noon on Sunday. The Packers are 5-0-1 all-time against the Broncos in games played in Wisconsin. Sunday will be the Broncos first visit to Lambeau Field since 2011.