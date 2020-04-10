Rhino Sports Academy gets creative for athletes

With sports facilities closed around the world, creativity is key. For Rhino Sports Academy, a youth travel baseball and softball company in Appleton, it's a new way of holding athletes accountable.

"We kind of talked to everybody and asked how can we still be impactful for these players and that was the beginning of our E-Learning process," Co-owner of Rhino Greg Blaesing said.

The facility put together a series of informational tutorial videos on YouTube to send out to parents and athletes. Baseball and softball players can use those to train at home while they are unable to go to the facility.

"You are going to be on your own a lot for the duration of this and we are going to see who's been putting in the time," Director of player development Andy Zwirchitz said.

Rhino started a trend on social media to hold athletes accountable. Players will post themselves working out with #wontinfectmygame to show trainers not even the Coronavirus will stop them from getting some work in.

Blaesing added Rhino wanted to encourage their athletes to compete with each other until the sport returns.

"Just trying to stay ahead of the game and do more for our players than any other program...I think so far our players are seeing that."