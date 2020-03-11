Report: Packers to release TE Graham

The Packers can begin courting free agents on Monday, and they are about to free up some cash to do just that. The expected release of tight end Jimmy Graham will come Thursday, according ESPN's Adam

Schefter.

Packers are releasing TE Jimmy Graham on Thursday, per source. He will become an immediate free agent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2020

The move will create $8 million in cap space for the Packers, who will reportedly target former Falcons tight end Austin Hooper in free agency.

Graham spent two seasons in Green Bay, totaling 93 receptions, but just 5 touchdowns. The 33-year old acknowledged his impending release on Twitter on Thursday.