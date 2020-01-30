Report: Packers get rid of receivers coach Alvis Whitted

The Green Bay Packers are on the lookout for a new wide receivers coaching according to multiple sources.

Packers wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted has been let go after one season in Green Bay. The Packers struggled to get consistent depth behind Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams.

Second year receiver Allen Lazard was a bright spot for the position after not making the 53-man roster to start the season. Lazard was second on the team for receivers with 35 receptions for 477 yards and three touchdowns.

The Packers were 17th in the league in passing yards.

The Packers hired former Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Jerry Gray to replace Jason Simmons who left to take the same position with the Carolina Panthers.

The news of Whitted being let go was first reported by ESPN's Rob Demovsky.