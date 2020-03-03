Report: Christian Yelich, Brewers close finalizing deal for $200M+ extension

The Milwaukee Brewers are expected to sign outfielder Christian Yelich to a contract extension worth upwards of $200 million.
The talks were first reported by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. MLB Network's Jon Heyman has since added to that the reported deal is a contract extension for seven years on top of the two he currently has left.
Heyman also is reporting the deal is in the $215 million range. The Athletic is reporting an announcement is expected to be made on Friday at the team's spring training facility in Maryvale, Arizona.
The 28-year-old outfielder is returning from a fractured knee cap in the 2019 season where he hit 44 home runs while also posting a .329 batting average.
Yelich won the NL MVP in 2018. His new deal would make him one of the league's highest-paid players with an average annual salary in the $30-35 million range.
