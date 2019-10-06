Reaction to Packers win against the Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers are 4-1 after beating the Dallas Cowboys 34-24 on Sunday. WBAY-TV’s Green Bay Packers program, ‘Cover 2' featuring the 'On the Clock' panel discussed the loss in detail.

WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth discusses the Packers win against the Dallas Cowboys with the 'On the Clock' panel.

The topics/ad libs discussed were:

- What did the Packers offense learn in the win?

- Takeaways by the defense

- How did the Packers get to 4-1?

- What I Heard

- Aaron Jones vs. Zeke

- Rashan Gary’s Roughing the Passer Penalty

- Most Costly Injury from Sunday's Win

- Best Team in the NFC

The 'On the Clock' panel features ESPN's Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin's Jason Wilde and WTAQ.com's Mark Daniels.

Cover 2 airs every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m. during the NFL season on WBAY-TV.The show features stories from reporters Dave Schroeder and Baillie Burmaster, a player guest plus 'On the Clock,' a panel segment with three Packers beat reporters.

