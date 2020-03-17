Randall Cobb signs 3-year, $27 million deal with Texans

Former Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb will not be reunited with head coach Mike McCarthy. Cobb and the Houston Texans have agreed to terms on a three-year, $27 million deal with $18.75 guaranteed according to NFL Network’s James Jones.

McCarthy, who after a one-year hiatus from the NFL is the Dallas Cowboys new head coach. Cobb signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Cowboys last offseason after the Packers let him go in free agency.

Cobb played in 15 games for the Cowboys and caught 55 catches for 828 yards which is his most in a season since 2015.

Cobb spent 8 years in Green Bay. The Texans traded star receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick. The Cardinals in return got Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round pick.