REPORTS: Middleton, Lopez to re-sign with Bucks, Brogdon traded

The Milwaukee Bucks have traded guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Indiana Pacers according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Indiana will send a first round and two future second round draft picks to the Bucks for Brogdon.

Woj is also reporting that Brodgon will then agree to a 4-year, $85 million deal with Indiana.

Brogdon, a second round selection by the Bucks in 2016 is set to earn $21.25 million per year.

A person familiar with the situation says Khris Middleton plans to agree to a five-year deal worth nearly $179 million to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The fifth year is at Middleton's option, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because neither the team nor the player had revealed details publicly. ESPN first reported Middleton's plans.

Middleton was an All-Star for the first time last season, averaging 18.3 points per game for a Milwaukee team that finished the regular season with an NBA-best 60 wins.

His deal is not quite a max; he could have commanded closer to $190 million over the five years.

Wojnarowski and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Matt Velazquez are reporting forward Brook Lopez will re-sign with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Wojnarowski tweeted shortly before the NBA free agency period started, "Brook Lopez is planning to agree to sign a four-year, $52 million deal to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, league sources told ESPN."