Packers to sign LB Christian Kirksey

Its business as usual for the Green Bay Packers during the NFL’s tampering period and it appears the team has gotten an early jump at free agency.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Monday morning that the Packers intend to sign linebacker Christian Kirksey to a 2-year, $16 million deal according to his agents.

Kirksey was cut by the Cleveland Browns last week. He visited with the Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills and the Packers.

The 27-year-old linebacker spent his first two seasons in Cleveland with defensive coordinator Mike Pettine.

Kirksey has had trouble staying on the field in the past two seasons. He played in nine games in two years after having surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle.

This appears to be the end for Blake Martinez. Martinez will become a free agent on Wednesday and barring a large pay cut, he will likely seek a new team.