REPORT: Packers to play in Winnipeg during preseason

The Green Bay Packers will need to get their passports ready. The Winnipeg Free Press is reporting the Packers third preseason game against the Oakland Raiders will be in Canada.

Packers President & CEO Mark Murphy joked with WBAY, saying, "Hey, we got an international game" back in March at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix.

According to the Winnipeg Free Press, the game will be played at Investor's Group Field in Winnipeg, Manitoba which Murphy said a few weeks ago would likely be the host.

IG Field is the home of the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The official date and time have not been released, although the game is slated to be in the range of August 22-25.

The Winnipeg Free Press noted the Bombers play on the road on Friday, Aug. 23 and there is a Valour FC game, Winnipeg's professional soccer team, on Thursday, Aug. 22 so the game likely will be played on Saturday, Aug. 24.

This would be the Packers second preseason in Canada. The Packers played in Toronto in 1997 against the Buffalo Bills.

PACKERS PRESEASON SCHEDULE*

WK 1 - vs. Houston - Thurs, Aug. 8 at 7 PM

WK 2 - @ Baltimore - Thurs, Aug. 15 at 6:30 PM

WK 3 - vs. Oakland - TBD - Aug. 22-25

WK 4 - vs. Kansas City - Thurs, Aug. 29 at 7 PM

*All times are CDT