REPORT: LaFleur hires Sturgeon Bay native as senior assistant

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur has reportedly hired Sturgeon Bay native Kevin "Butch" Barry as a senior assistant according to NFL Network.

Barry was most recently the offensive line coach for the Miami Hurricanes. Previous to that he was an assistant offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four seasons.

Barry, a 1996 graduate of Sturgeon Bay High School, was a four-year starter on the offensive line for the Clippers.

In 1993, Barry played on the Sturgeon bay team that lost to Ashland in the Division 3 state finals. That Clippers team featured future NFL players Chris Greisen at quarterback and Casey Rabach on the offensive line.

Barry previously coached at the University of Central Michigan. LaFleur served as a graduate assistant for Central Michigan from 2004-05. Though both coached at CMU, it was at different times.