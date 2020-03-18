REPORT: Jaguars trade Nick Foles to Chicago

The Chicago Bears have a new quarterback. ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting the Jacksonville Jaguars are trading quarterback Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round compensatory pick.

Foles, 30, was broke his collarbone in week one of the 2019 season. While he was injured, Gardener Minshew II filled in and went 6-8.

Minshew II threw for 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions in 14 games. Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars on March 13, 2019.

Foles returned in week 11 last season and played in just three games. He finished with a 84.6 QB rating. Foles will not likely be giving the starting position from the start. He will likely battle for the position against current Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Trubisky is 23-18 in three seasons in Chicago with an 85.8 QB rating. The Bears finished with an 8-8 record and did not make the playoffs last season.