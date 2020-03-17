REPORT: Chargers will sign Bryan Bulaga to 3-year, $30M deal

The Green Bay Packers let offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga walk in free agency and now he will sign with a new team.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting Bulaga will sign with the Los Angeles Chargers. Bulaga agreed to a 3-year deal worth $30 million according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Bulaga played nine seasons with the Packers and started 111 games.

It was assumed Bulaga would likely not return to Green Bay after the team reportedly signed Rick Wagner to a 2-year, $11 million deal on Monday.

Former Packers offensive line coach James Campen is currently with the Chargers.

Former Packers’ OT Bryan Bulaga reached agreement with the Los Angeles Chargers, per source.



More protection for whoever plays QB.... — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020