REPORT: 2020 Ryder Cup to be postponed

The Guardian is reporting that the 2020 Ryder Cup will be postponed until 2021 and that an announcement will follow next week.

A decision on the Ryder Cup has been looming since the coronavirus pandemic has shocked the sports world.

The Golf Channel spoke with a spokesman for the PGA of America, who said the organization had no comment on the latest report.

Multiple players, including Steve Stricker, who is the 2020 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain, have spoken out that they would prefer the match be postponed if spectators weren't going to be allowed at Whistling Straits.

The PGA also announced that the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, scheduled for Aug. 6-9, will be played without fans.

