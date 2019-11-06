RB's McCaffrey & Jones ready to square off and show off

Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey has been on a tear this year, with 13 touchdowns already.

“He has great vision and elusiveness,” said Packers DL Dean Lowry. “He is the full back.”

“For as elusive as he is, I think people forget how hard he runs too,” said Packers DL Kenny Clark. “He does a great job. He runs behind his pads.”

McCaffrey runs hard, and is hard to bring down. He leads the league with those 13 touchdowns and is on pace for 2,500 totals yards and 26 touchdowns.

“I think he has been hard to handle since he got in this league,” said coach Matt LaFleur. “He is just a complete back. He can do it as a rusher. He can do it as a receiver.”

“I played him in college, my senior year, and you can see how the offense ran through him,” Lowry said. “And now taking the next step in the NFL you can see how effective he is.”

“I played him in college too, so I know what he is truly capable of,” Clark said. “He is a great player.”

While McCaffrey commands a lot of attention, the Packers touchdown machine running back, Aaron Jones, wants to have a say in things Sunday and in the league lead for touchdowns too.

“Definitely, that is one of my goals,” Jones said. “That is definitely what I look to do, I want to lead the league in touchdowns. It's a lot of fun, just seeing what he does and then going out there on the next series and trying to do even better. It adds a little to the game and pushes you.”