Badgers Pritzl and his growing confidence

Fifth-year senior Brevin Pritzl has gone from the all-time leading scorer at De Pere High School to embracing every challenge the Wisconsin Badgers have thrown his way.

With time and experience, Pritzl has found his role this season coming off the bench for an added offensive threat.

"This year with Ethan [Happ] being gone, there's a void of points once in awhile," Pritzl said. "I try to pick it up as much as I can."

Pritzl has. He almost broke his career-high 20 points against Ohio State, but fell short finishing at 19.

The fifth-year senior makes his presence known off the bench, however, it wasn't always like that according to head coach Greg Gard.

"Two years ago, he goes 0-12 in a game and it bothered him for like five days," Gard explained.

The biggest change this season: Pritzl's confidence.

"He's running by me going, 'I'm gonna splash the next one', Gard illustrated. "He's always calling his own number in those huddles."

His teammates appreciate the added energy in the huddles and on the court.

"Whenever your bench can contribute, especially in the points department, it takes a load off the guys who are showing up most of the nights," Badgers guard Trevor Anderson added.

Pritzl plans on making the most of the time that's left in the red and white.