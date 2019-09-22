Preston Smith: "We have high expectations for this defense"

The Green Bay Packers remained perfect for another week after the 27-16 win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Lambeau.

Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith joined Cover 2 on Sunday night to discuss the 27-16 win against the Broncos.

That's much in part because of the stellar play of the Green Bay defense. Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith joined WBAY-TV's Packers program, 'Cover 2' on Sunday night to discuss the team's win.

"We just try and go out there and play hard for our defense and make plays.Guys are out there playing their tails off, working hard," Preston Smith said. "We have high expectations for this defense and guys going out there playing hard each and every week, game in and game out. Trying to get more takeaways and try to put our offense in great field position."

Cover 2 airs every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m. during the NFL season on WBAY-TV. The show features stories from reporters Dave Schroeder and Baillie Burmaster, a player guest plus 'On the Clock,' a panel segment with three Packers beat reporters.

