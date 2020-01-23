Prep scores and highlights from Thursday, Jan. 23

Thursday's boys and girls basketball and hockey scores are listed below in alphabetical order.
Seymour junior small forward Peyton VanDeHei scores in a 70-61 win against West De Pere on Thursday night.
WBAY Sports showed highlights of the boys basketball game between the West De Pere Phantoms and the Seymour Thunder plus the girls game between Luxemburg-Casco and Wrightstown. Seymour won 70-61 on Thursday night improving to 13-0 this season.
Wrightstown won 92-36. Bridget Froehlke led the Tigers with 29 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Auburndale 61, Rib Lake 47
Bangor 81, Necedah 44
Bloomer 37, Hayward 34
Campbellsport 83, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 68
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 60, Ladysmith 41
Green Bay East 64, Menasha 63
Highland 65, Cassville 39
Hurley 61, Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic, Mich. 58
Kohler 64, Sheboygan Christian 37
La Crosse Central 73, South Miami, Fla. 72
Laona-Wabeno 81, Three Lakes 60
Lourdes Academy 87, Valley Christian 49
Luther 59, Sparta 47
Mabel-Canton, Minn. 57, Coulee Christian-Providence 54
Manitowoc Lutheran 55, Howards Grove 54
Milw. Bay View 92, Milwaukee Pulaski 49
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 84, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 60
Milwaukee Hamilton 65, Milwaukee South 54
New Lisbon 66, Wonewoc-Center 61
Norway, Mich. 71, Florence 49
Oostburg 68, Cedar Grove-Belgium 52
Pecatonica 55, Albany 40
Plymouth 82, Winneconne 66
Potosi 49, Benton 46
Reedsville 70, Mishicot 55
Regis 66, Arcadia 46
Ripon 93, Waupun 85
Salam School 91, Milwaukee Early View 53
Seymour 70, West De Pere 61
Sheboygan Area Luth. 104, Ozaukee 57
Xavier 61, Shawano 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cameron vs. Cumberland, ppd.
Elcho vs. Goodman/Pembine, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Altoona 55, Fall Creek 49
Amery 39, Baldwin-Woodville 26
Beaver Dam 82, Portage 16
Blair-Taylor 66, Lincoln 65
Bowler/Gresham 44, Marion 14
Brodhead 62, Jefferson 46
Bruce 39, Cornell 37
Colfax 46, Elk Mound 30
Deerfield 51, Parkview 44
Dodgeville 60, Richland Center 48
Drummond 56, Butternut 28
Durand 60, Glenwood City 30
Edgerton 49, Turner 46
Evansville 54, Whitewater 52
Fennimore 46, Southwestern 39
Florence 63, Waterford, Mich. 24
Freedom 66, Denmark 28
Gibraltar 51, Algoma 47
Granton 55, Pittsville 36
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 52, Southern Door 33
Hurley 61, Washburn 37
Janesville Craig 43, Janesville Parker 37
Kewaunee 58, Sturgeon Bay 35
Kickapoo 57, Weston 34
Laconia 52, St. Marys Springs 50
Little Chute 68, Waupaca 40
Lodi 59, Columbus 30
Lourdes Academy 64, Stockbridge 43
Madison Memorial 79, Madison La Follette 58
Markesan 40, Pardeeville 37, OT
Marshall 43, Cambridge 31
Medford Area 52, D.C. Everest 45
Messmer 79, Kenosha Christian Life 20
Middleton 59, Verona Area 41
Milwaukee School of Languages 75, Milwaukee Vincent 45
Mineral Point 54, Cuba City 44
Monroe 63, Fort Atkinson 38
Mosinee 75, Tomahawk 18
Neillsville 58, Gilman 40
New Glarus 66, Waterloo 54
New Richmond 60, Saint Croix Central 31
Oconto Falls 54, Clintonville 51
Oregon 71, Milton 45
Osseo-Fairchild 81, Regis 25
Prairie Farm 59, Clayton 21
Prairie du Chien 49, Lancaster 34
Prescott 65, Osceola 22
Randolph 57, Princeton/Green Lake 32
Shawano 55, Green Bay East 29
Stanley-Boyd 50, Cadott 47
Sun Prairie 69, Beloit Memorial 29
Valders 36, Two Rivers 29
Watertown Luther Prep 60, Lakeside Lutheran 40
Wauzeka-Steuben 74, De Soto 43
West Salem 57, La Crosse Central 52
Williams Bay 47, Madison Country Day 34
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 60, Iola-Scandinavia 45
Wrightstown 92, Luxemburg-Casco 36
BOYS HOCKEY
Arrowhead 6, West Bend 0
Baldwin-Woodville 9, WSFLG Blizzard 1
Beloit Memorial 5, Janesville 2
Chequamegon/Phillips /Butternut 3, Medford Area 0
Chippewa Falls 10, Menomonie 0
Hudson 9, River Falls 1
Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 7, Marquette University 2
Lakeland 2, Northwest Icemen 0
Marshfield 2, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 1
Onalaska/La Crosse 9, West Salem/Bangor 1
GIRLS HOCKEY
Cap City Cougars 9, Badger Lightning 2
Northland Pines 4, Superior 1
St. Croix Valley Fusion 6, Western Wisconsin 1