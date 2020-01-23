Prep scores and highlights from Thursday, Jan. 23

Updated: Thu 10:42 PM, Jan 23, 2020

Thursday's boys and girls basketball and hockey scores are listed below in alphabetical order.

Seymour junior small forward Peyton VanDeHei scores in a 70-61 win against West De Pere on Thursday night.

WBAY Sports showed highlights of the boys basketball game between the West De Pere Phantoms and the Seymour Thunder plus the girls game between Luxemburg-Casco and Wrightstown. Seymour won 70-61 on Thursday night improving to 13-0 this season.

Wrightstown won 92-36. Bridget Froehlke led the Tigers with 29 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Auburndale 61, Rib Lake 47

Bangor 81, Necedah 44

Bloomer 37, Hayward 34

Campbellsport 83, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 68

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 60, Ladysmith 41

Green Bay East 64, Menasha 63

Highland 65, Cassville 39

Hurley 61, Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic, Mich. 58

Kohler 64, Sheboygan Christian 37

La Crosse Central 73, South Miami, Fla. 72

Laona-Wabeno 81, Three Lakes 60

Lourdes Academy 87, Valley Christian 49

Luther 59, Sparta 47

Mabel-Canton, Minn. 57, Coulee Christian-Providence 54

Manitowoc Lutheran 55, Howards Grove 54

Milw. Bay View 92, Milwaukee Pulaski 49

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 84, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 60

Milwaukee Hamilton 65, Milwaukee South 54

New Lisbon 66, Wonewoc-Center 61

Norway, Mich. 71, Florence 49

Oostburg 68, Cedar Grove-Belgium 52

Pecatonica 55, Albany 40

Plymouth 82, Winneconne 66

Potosi 49, Benton 46

Reedsville 70, Mishicot 55

Regis 66, Arcadia 46

Ripon 93, Waupun 85

Salam School 91, Milwaukee Early View 53

Seymour 70, West De Pere 61

Sheboygan Area Luth. 104, Ozaukee 57

Xavier 61, Shawano 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Cameron vs. Cumberland, ppd.

Elcho vs. Goodman/Pembine, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Altoona 55, Fall Creek 49

Amery 39, Baldwin-Woodville 26

Beaver Dam 82, Portage 16

Blair-Taylor 66, Lincoln 65

Bowler/Gresham 44, Marion 14

Brodhead 62, Jefferson 46

Bruce 39, Cornell 37

Colfax 46, Elk Mound 30

Deerfield 51, Parkview 44

Dodgeville 60, Richland Center 48

Drummond 56, Butternut 28

Durand 60, Glenwood City 30

Edgerton 49, Turner 46

Evansville 54, Whitewater 52

Fennimore 46, Southwestern 39

Florence 63, Waterford, Mich. 24

Freedom 66, Denmark 28

Gibraltar 51, Algoma 47

Granton 55, Pittsville 36

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 52, Southern Door 33

Hurley 61, Washburn 37

Janesville Craig 43, Janesville Parker 37

Kewaunee 58, Sturgeon Bay 35

Kickapoo 57, Weston 34

Laconia 52, St. Marys Springs 50

Little Chute 68, Waupaca 40

Lodi 59, Columbus 30

Lourdes Academy 64, Stockbridge 43

Madison Memorial 79, Madison La Follette 58

Markesan 40, Pardeeville 37, OT

Marshall 43, Cambridge 31

Medford Area 52, D.C. Everest 45

Messmer 79, Kenosha Christian Life 20

Middleton 59, Verona Area 41

Milwaukee School of Languages 75, Milwaukee Vincent 45

Mineral Point 54, Cuba City 44

Monroe 63, Fort Atkinson 38

Mosinee 75, Tomahawk 18

Neillsville 58, Gilman 40

New Glarus 66, Waterloo 54

New Richmond 60, Saint Croix Central 31

Oconto Falls 54, Clintonville 51

Oregon 71, Milton 45

Osseo-Fairchild 81, Regis 25

Prairie Farm 59, Clayton 21

Prairie du Chien 49, Lancaster 34

Prescott 65, Osceola 22

Randolph 57, Princeton/Green Lake 32

Shawano 55, Green Bay East 29

Stanley-Boyd 50, Cadott 47

Sun Prairie 69, Beloit Memorial 29

Valders 36, Two Rivers 29

Watertown Luther Prep 60, Lakeside Lutheran 40

Wauzeka-Steuben 74, De Soto 43

West Salem 57, La Crosse Central 52

Williams Bay 47, Madison Country Day 34

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 60, Iola-Scandinavia 45

Wrightstown 92, Luxemburg-Casco 36

BOYS HOCKEY
Arrowhead 6, West Bend 0

Baldwin-Woodville 9, WSFLG Blizzard 1

Beloit Memorial 5, Janesville 2

Chequamegon/Phillips /Butternut 3, Medford Area 0

Chippewa Falls 10, Menomonie 0

Hudson 9, River Falls 1

Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 7, Marquette University 2

Lakeland 2, Northwest Icemen 0

Marshfield 2, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 1

Onalaska/La Crosse 9, West Salem/Bangor 1

GIRLS HOCKEY
Cap City Cougars 9, Badger Lightning 2

Northland Pines 4, Superior 1

St. Croix Valley Fusion 6, Western Wisconsin 1

 