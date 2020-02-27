Prep scores and highlights for Thursday, Feb. 27

BOYS BASKETBALL

Shiocton senior Derek Bedor gets introduced during the team's conference game against Iola-Scandinavia.

Almond-Bancroft 64, Pacelli 51

Arcadia 54, Luther 46

Arrowhead 71, Mukwonago 0

Auburndale 86, Newman Catholic 46

Augusta 74, Cochrane-Fountain City 70

Bangor 80, Royall 50

Barneveld 76, Albany 30

Bay Port 87, Sheboygan South 71

Belleville 86, Waterloo 65

Blair-Taylor 75, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 48

Bonduel 61, Rosholt 54

Brookfield East 93, West Allis Nathan Hale 59

Burlington 64, Badger 39

Cambridge 73, New Glarus 72

Catholic Central 52, Shoreland Lutheran 50

Central Wisconsin Christian 68, Madison Country Day 17

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 64, Spooner 49

Chilton 58, Valders 47

Colfax 55, Spring Valley 44

Columbus 64, Watertown Luther Prep 52

Columbus Catholic 69, McDonell Central 57

Cristo Rey Jesuit 70, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 64

Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. 53, Florence 52

Cuba City 102, Riverdale 36

Cumberland 65, Barron 51

D.C. Everest 86, Rhinelander 70

Darlington 64, Mineral Point 61

De Pere 63, Sheboygan North 50

East Troy 75, Jefferson 68

Eau Claire Memorial 71, Eau Claire North 66

Elk Mound 61, Boyceville 40

Elkhorn Area 76, Union Grove 65

Fennimore 82, Iowa-Grant 62

Frederic 73, Cornell 27

Freedom 80, Marinette 32

Grantsburg 53, Northwood 37

Green Bay East 87, Menasha 78

Greenfield 62, Greendale 55

Hamilton 99, Racine Case 64

Highland 66, Benton 63

Hudson 78, Rice Lake 46

Ithaca 48, La Farge 44

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 74, Saint Thomas More 73

Kettle Moraine 45, Oconomowoc 43

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 76, Campbellsport 55

Kewaskum 44, Berlin 33

Kiel 62, Brillion 50

Kimberly 77, Appleton East 52

Lake Mills 75, Lodi 52

Lancaster 66, Dodgeville 62

Lincoln 64, Melrose-Mindoro 59

Luck 89, Shell Lake 60

Luxemburg-Casco 84, Waupaca 49

Madison Memorial 65, Janesville Craig 63, OT

Manitowoc Lincoln 81, Green Bay Preble 62

Marshfield 58, Stevens Point 49

Martin Luther 73, The Prairie School 66

Medford Area 72, Lakeland 47

Mellen 80, Bayfield 61

Messmer 64, Living Word Lutheran 57

Mosinee 71, Antigo 61

Mount Horeb 60, DeForest 58

Neenah 70, Kaukauna 53

New London 65, Green Bay West 38

New Richmond 77, Somerset 63

Northland Pines 78, Tomahawk 63

Oconto 60, Peshtigo 46

Oostburg 60, Hilbert 37

Oshkosh West 68, Fond du Lac 59

Potosi 54, Belmont 31

Prairie du Chien 65, Platteville 54

Prescott 68, Baldwin-Woodville 40

Racine St. Catherine's 69, Racine Lutheran 39

Randolph 75, Dodgeland 52

River Falls 70, Chippewa Falls 69

River Ridge 64, Shullsburg 48

River Valley 51, Richland Center 33

Saint Croix Central 80, Amery 43

Saint Francis 67, University School of Milwaukee 64

Sauk Prairie 49, Portage 39

Sevastopol 65, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 58

Seymour 68, West De Pere 61

Sheboygan Falls 54, Roncalli 52

Shiocton 77, Iola-Scandinavia 62

Siren 73, Clayton 21

South Shore 56, Drummond 49

Southern Door 53, Kewaunee 48

Sparta 67, Aquinas 40

St. Croix Falls 89, Turtle Lake 47

St. Marys Springs 68, Oakfield 63

Stockbridge 77, Algoma 53

Stratford 63, Assumption 0

Sun Prairie 85, Madison West 64

Suring 66, Niagara 28

Tomah 45, La Crosse Logan 43

Turner 65, Brodhead 60

Two Rivers 83, New Holstein 77

Unity 54, Clear Lake 37

Watertown 51, Edgewood 46

Waunakee 76, Reedsburg Area 52

Wautoma 62, Westfield Area 57

Wauwatosa East 92, Marquette University 81

Wauzeka-Steuben 66, North Crawford 36

Webster 67, Prairie Farm 42

West Salem 64, Viroqua 51

Westosha Central 69, Wilmot Union 59

Whitefish Bay 56, Slinger 27

Whitehall 63, Eleva-Strum 36

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 73, Lomira 67

Wisconsin Dells 62, Mauston 43

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 63, Tigerton 39

Xavier 73, Shawano 62



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Shell Lake 49, Webster 46



BOYS HOCKEY
Division 2 - Sectional 3 - Semifinal

Somerset 3, River Falls 2

 