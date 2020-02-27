Prep scores and highlights for Thursday, Feb. 27

BOYS BASKETBALL
Shiocton senior Derek Bedor gets introduced during the team's conference game against Iola-Scandinavia.
Almond-Bancroft 64, Pacelli 51
Arcadia 54, Luther 46
Arrowhead 71, Mukwonago 0
Auburndale 86, Newman Catholic 46
Augusta 74, Cochrane-Fountain City 70
Bangor 80, Royall 50
Barneveld 76, Albany 30
Bay Port 87, Sheboygan South 71
Belleville 86, Waterloo 65
Blair-Taylor 75, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 48
Bonduel 61, Rosholt 54
Brookfield East 93, West Allis Nathan Hale 59
Burlington 64, Badger 39
Cambridge 73, New Glarus 72
Catholic Central 52, Shoreland Lutheran 50
Central Wisconsin Christian 68, Madison Country Day 17
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 64, Spooner 49
Chilton 58, Valders 47
Colfax 55, Spring Valley 44
Columbus 64, Watertown Luther Prep 52
Columbus Catholic 69, McDonell Central 57
Cristo Rey Jesuit 70, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 64
Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. 53, Florence 52
Cuba City 102, Riverdale 36
Cumberland 65, Barron 51
D.C. Everest 86, Rhinelander 70
Darlington 64, Mineral Point 61
De Pere 63, Sheboygan North 50
East Troy 75, Jefferson 68
Eau Claire Memorial 71, Eau Claire North 66
Elk Mound 61, Boyceville 40
Elkhorn Area 76, Union Grove 65
Fennimore 82, Iowa-Grant 62
Frederic 73, Cornell 27
Freedom 80, Marinette 32
Grantsburg 53, Northwood 37
Green Bay East 87, Menasha 78
Greenfield 62, Greendale 55
Hamilton 99, Racine Case 64
Highland 66, Benton 63
Hudson 78, Rice Lake 46
Ithaca 48, La Farge 44
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 74, Saint Thomas More 73
Kettle Moraine 45, Oconomowoc 43
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 76, Campbellsport 55
Kewaskum 44, Berlin 33
Kiel 62, Brillion 50
Kimberly 77, Appleton East 52
Lake Mills 75, Lodi 52
Lancaster 66, Dodgeville 62
Lincoln 64, Melrose-Mindoro 59
Luck 89, Shell Lake 60
Luxemburg-Casco 84, Waupaca 49
Madison Memorial 65, Janesville Craig 63, OT
Manitowoc Lincoln 81, Green Bay Preble 62
Marshfield 58, Stevens Point 49
Martin Luther 73, The Prairie School 66
Medford Area 72, Lakeland 47
Mellen 80, Bayfield 61
Messmer 64, Living Word Lutheran 57
Mosinee 71, Antigo 61
Mount Horeb 60, DeForest 58
Neenah 70, Kaukauna 53
New London 65, Green Bay West 38
New Richmond 77, Somerset 63
Northland Pines 78, Tomahawk 63
Oconto 60, Peshtigo 46
Oostburg 60, Hilbert 37
Oshkosh West 68, Fond du Lac 59
Potosi 54, Belmont 31
Prairie du Chien 65, Platteville 54
Prescott 68, Baldwin-Woodville 40
Racine St. Catherine's 69, Racine Lutheran 39
Randolph 75, Dodgeland 52
River Falls 70, Chippewa Falls 69
River Ridge 64, Shullsburg 48
River Valley 51, Richland Center 33
Saint Croix Central 80, Amery 43
Saint Francis 67, University School of Milwaukee 64
Sauk Prairie 49, Portage 39
Sevastopol 65, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 58
Seymour 68, West De Pere 61
Sheboygan Falls 54, Roncalli 52
Shiocton 77, Iola-Scandinavia 62
Siren 73, Clayton 21
South Shore 56, Drummond 49
Southern Door 53, Kewaunee 48
Sparta 67, Aquinas 40
St. Croix Falls 89, Turtle Lake 47
St. Marys Springs 68, Oakfield 63
Stockbridge 77, Algoma 53
Stratford 63, Assumption 0
Sun Prairie 85, Madison West 64
Suring 66, Niagara 28
Tomah 45, La Crosse Logan 43
Turner 65, Brodhead 60
Two Rivers 83, New Holstein 77
Unity 54, Clear Lake 37
Watertown 51, Edgewood 46
Waunakee 76, Reedsburg Area 52
Wautoma 62, Westfield Area 57
Wauwatosa East 92, Marquette University 81
Wauzeka-Steuben 66, North Crawford 36
Webster 67, Prairie Farm 42
West Salem 64, Viroqua 51
Westosha Central 69, Wilmot Union 59
Whitefish Bay 56, Slinger 27
Whitehall 63, Eleva-Strum 36
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 73, Lomira 67
Wisconsin Dells 62, Mauston 43
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 63, Tigerton 39
Xavier 73, Shawano 62
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Shell Lake 49, Webster 46
BOYS HOCKEY
Division 2 - Sectional 3 - Semifinal
Somerset 3, River Falls 2