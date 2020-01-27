Prep highlights and scores from Monday, Jan. 27

Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 10:30 PM, Jan 27, 2020

Highlight and scores from Monday, Jan. 27. Scores are listed in alphabetical order by winner.

Neenah forward Bryce Henderson scores a layup in the Rockets 52-50 win against Oshkosh West on Monday night.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Cambria-Friesland 81, Madison Abundant Life 53

Clear Lake 75, Amery 31

Colfax 67, Ellsworth 62

DeForest 76, Lakeside Lutheran 62

Eau Claire North 92, D.C. Everest 84

Elk Mound 53, Fall Creek 48

Fennimore 77, Lancaster 65

Jefferson 65, Fort Atkinson 60

Luck 76, Lake Holcombe 56

Milton 74, Whitewater 50

Mount Horeb 72, River Valley 58

Neenah 52, Oshkosh West 50

Nekoosa 61, Port Edwards 60

New Glarus 66, Dodgeville 62

Oshkosh North 65, Appleton North 54

Poynette 52, Marshall 48

Prescott 72, Durand 63

Randolph 72, Horicon 53

Somerset 73, Stanley-Boyd 53

St. Croix Falls 69, Ladysmith 44

Watertown Luther Prep 73, Rio 53

Wausaukee 67, Lena 45

Williams Bay 69, Dodgeland 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Badger 67, Kenosha Tremper 46

Barneveld 56, Benton 43

Brookfield Academy 50, Messmer 38

Elcho 45, Bowler/Gresham 31

Elk Mound 61, Altoona 42

Florence 51, White Lake 5

Freedom 88, Marinette 24

Gillett 57, Niagara 40

Howards Grove 42, Kiel 36

Hurley 67, Butternut 41

Kenosha Christian Life 46, Salam School 27

Ladysmith 34, Hayward 24

Luxemburg-Casco 66, Waupaca 63

Marathon 67, Athens 53

Medford Area 59, Antigo 34

Mercer 49, Solon Springs 37

Milwaukee DSHA 83, Franklin 62

Milwaukee Lutheran 51, Shorewood 36

Mosinee 54, Edgar 50

New Glarus 66, Dodgeville 62

New Lisbon 65, La Farge 53

Northwood 64, Turtle Lake 42

Oconto Falls 58, Fox Valley Lutheran 37

Pecatonica 55, Kirkland Hiawatha, Ill. 33

Three Lakes 64, Phillips 56

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 56, Stratford 28

Wrightstown 68, Little Chute 41

 