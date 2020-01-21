Prep highlights and scores for Tuesday, Jan. 21

Wisconsin prep scores and highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Southern Door senior guard Ryan Claflin slams down a dunk against Kewaunee on Tuesday night at Southern Door High School.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Almond-Bancroft 64, Port Edwards 62, OT
Altoona 99, Osseo-Fairchild 66
Augusta 74, Pepin/Alma 62
Baldwin-Woodville 59, Osceola 46
Bay Port 75, Green Bay Preble 56
Birchwood 80, Winter 46
Blair-Taylor 87, Cochrane-Fountain City 47
Boscobel 67, Southwestern 59
Brookfield Central 67, Wauwatosa East 52
Brookfield East 69, Germantown 47
Cambridge 68, Wisconsin Heights 59
Catholic Central 51, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 46
Cedarburg 65, Whitnall 57
Chilton 67, Reedsville 48
Colfax 62, Boyceville 48
Cuba City 126, Riverdale 37
D.C. Everest 69, Shawano 48
Darlington 59, Mineral Point 57
Dodgeland 65, Wayland Academy 49
Edgerton 63, McFarland 56
Elkhorn Area 64, Richmond-Burton, Ill. 42
Evansville 59, Big Foot 38
Fennimore 77, Iowa-Grant 46
Franklin 85, Racine Park 61
Freedom 62, Marinette 35
Grantsburg 66, Webster 62
Holmen 74, Sparta 51
Horicon 62, Valley Christian 40
Hustisford 77, Central Wisconsin Christian 59
Iola-Scandinavia 81, Menominee Indian 38
Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 49, Mercer 27
Jackson Christian, Mich. 62, Sevastopol 59
Kenosha Bradford 57, Kenosha Indian Trail 53
Kewaunee 44, Southern Door 43
Kickapoo 63, De Soto 40
Lake Country Lutheran 62, Messmer 33
Lake Holcombe 77, Bruce 33
Lincoln 60, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 59
Lodi 63, Watertown Luther Prep 47
Luxemburg-Casco 85, Waupaca 59
Madison La Follette 71, Waunakee 56
Manitowoc Lincoln 55, Pulaski 43
Marshall 59, Waterloo 51
Mauston 64, Black River Falls 40
McDonell Central 72, Cadott 52
Melrose-Mindoro 68, Gilmanton 58
Menomonie 66, Superior 64
Merrill 66, Antigo 58
Milw. Washington 84, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 45
Milwaukee Riverside University 94, Milwaukee Pulaski 75
Milwaukee Saint Anthony 63, University Lake 49
Milwaukee School of Languages 60, Waukesha South 56
Milwaukee Vincent 69, Milwaukee Madison 65
Monticello 83, Dodgeville 51
Mosinee 59, New London 57
Mountain Top Academy 95, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 49
Neillsville 89, Columbus Catholic 60
New Glarus 67, Belleville 64
New Holstein 64, Kewaskum 53
Oconto Falls 78, Fox Valley Lutheran 60
Omro 89, Wautoma 75
Onalaska 73, Chippewa Falls 52
Pacelli 59, Rosholt 54
Peshtigo 58, Oconto 53
Pittsville 65, Tri-County 18
Pius XI Catholic 70, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 58
Plymouth 68, Green Bay East 56
Prescott 91, Amery 40
Racine Case 98, Kenosha Tremper 76
Racine Horlick 56, Oak Creek 52
Racine Lutheran 63, The Prairie School 58
Racine St. Catherine's 89, Saint Thomas More 41
Rhinelander 60, Wausau West 38
Seneca 64, Weston 12
Sheboygan Falls 47, Oostburg 45
Sheboygan South 65, Notre Dame 63
Shiocton 75, Amherst 48
Shoreland Lutheran 65, Salam School 43
Somerset 71, Saint Croix Central 62
Spring Valley 64, Glenwood City 37
Stevens Point 60, Appleton East 58
Stratford 72, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 44
Sturgeon Bay 71, Gibraltar 44
Suring 49, Niagara 33
Two Rivers 83, Saint Lawrence Seminary 32
Unity 57, St. Croix Falls 49
University School of Milwaukee 92, Kenosha Christian Life 39
Washburn 60, Bayfield 47
Waterford 59, Badger 42
Watertown 63, Fort Atkinson 51
Wauzeka-Steuben 43, North Crawford 34
West Salem 50, Adams-Friendship 37
Wild Rose 72, Weyauwega-Fremont 52
Wisconsin Dells 65, Reedsburg Area 51
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 54, Gresham Community 49
Wrightstown 65, Little Chute 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Ashwaubenon vs. Sheboygan North, ccd.
Sevastopol vs. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran, ccd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Albany 53, Monticello 22
Almond-Bancroft 44, Port Edwards 26
Aquinas 103, La Crosse Logan 32
Auburndale 45, Marathon 39
Bangor 54, Cashton 35
Bay Port 52, Green Bay Preble 41
Berlin 54, Mayville 34
Birchwood 82, Winter 62
Bonduel 38, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 32
Brookfield Central 61, Wauwatosa East 21
Clear Lake 55, Turtle Lake 35
Eau Claire North 56, D.C. Everest 36
Germantown 80, Brookfield East 56
Grantsburg 59, Webster 45
Green Bay Southwest 68, West Iron County, Mich. 49
Hayward 39, Bloomer 37
Howards Grove 61, Manitowoc Lutheran 36
Hudson 58, Menomonie 38
Kenosha Indian Trail 44, Kenosha Bradford 40
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59, Catholic Central 26
Kettle Moraine 62, New Berlin West 42
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 68, Brookfield Academy 41
Kewaskum 58, West Bend East 34
Kewaunee 64, Kiel 42
La Crosse Central 61, Tomah 17
Ladysmith 58, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 46
Lakeland 60, Merrill 50
Laona-Wabeno 63, Three Lakes 44
Manawa 62, Marion 23
Martin Luther 71, Dominican 42
Medford Area 58, Ashland 30
Menasha 55, Xavier 51
Menominee, Mich. 66, Marinette 30
Menomonee Falls 39, Wauwatosa West 34
Milw. Washington 48, Cristo Rey Jesuit 7
Milwaukee School of Languages 64, Milwaukee Riverside University 56
Mishicot 78, Reedsville 25
Monroe 68, McFarland 53
Muskego 68, Waterford 64
Newman Catholic 32, Stratford 22
Notre Dame 67, Sheboygan South 41
Oak Creek 67, Racine Horlick 30
Onalaska 66, Eau Claire Memorial 37
Oneida Nation 58, Living Word Lutheran 30
Oostburg 56, Cedar Grove-Belgium 29
Oregon 61, Elkhorn Area 29
Osseo-Fairchild 85, Eleva-Strum 81
Ozaukee 49, Sheboygan Area Luth. 28
Parkview 46, Madison Country Day 22
Potosi 53, River Valley 43
Prentice 68, Rib Lake 16
Pulaski 81, Manitowoc Lincoln 56
Racine Case 75, Kenosha Tremper 30
Racine Lutheran 68, The Prairie School 24
Roncalli 50, Sevastopol 36
Saint Thomas More 63, Racine St. Catherine's 42
Sauk Prairie 60, Lodi 49
Shell Lake 58, Luck 54
Shullsburg 55, Belmont 42
Siren 61, Frederic 42
St. Croix Falls 67, Unity 38
St. Mary Catholic 69, Random Lake 52
Union Grove 50, Shoreland Lutheran 31
Viroqua 46, Mauston 29
Watertown Maranatha Baptist 42, Mountain Top Academy 26
Waunakee 64, Appleton West 46
Waupun 57, Hartford Union 35
West De Pere 68, New London 49
Wild Rose 48, Nekoosa 43
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 65, Watertown Luther Prep 45
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 76, Baraboo 38
Wrightstown 87, Brillion 46
BOYS HOCKEY
Amery 1, Somerset 0
Appleton United 7, Oshkosh 2
Beaver Dam 4, Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 3
Black River Falls 3, West Salem/Bangor 2
Eau Claire North 5, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 3
Marshfield 6, Waupaca 1
McFarland 9, Monona Grove 2
New Richmond 2, Baldwin-Woodville 1
Northland Pines 7, D.C. Everest 4
Onalaska/La Crosse 7, Avalanche 1
Regis/Altoona/McDonell 5, Chequamegon/Phillips /Butternut 1
Sauk Prairie 8, Baraboo/Portage 4
University School of Milwaukee 6, Waukesha 0
Waunakee 9, Janesville 2
GIRLS HOCKEY
Black River Falls 3, Hayward/Ashland 2
Duluth Northern Stars, Minn. 4, Superior 1
Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0
Metro Lynx 4, Cap City Cougars 2
St. Croix Valley Fusion 4, Hudson 1