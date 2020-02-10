Prep highlights and scores for Monday, Feb. 10

The Freedom boys basketball team held off Clintonville with a 66-59 win in a North Eastern Conference matchup.

Freedom senior guard Zach Mashlan drives in for a layup in a 66-59 win against Clintonville on Monday night.

Clintonville went on an 11-0 run in the second half to tie the game at 41. After numerous lead changes Freedom ultimately got the 66-59 win.

Freedom senior guard Zach Mashlan led the Irish with 17 points. Clintonville junior Nathan Morse led the Truckers with 24 points.

Freedom (15-2, 12-2 NEC) will host Luxemburg-Casco (12-5, 10-4 NEC) on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Clintonville (12-6, 9-5 NEC) will host last place Marinette (0-17, 0-13 NEC) on Thursday at 7 p.m.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Belleville 68, Dodgeville 58

Black River Falls 61, Elk Mound 58

Boscobel 59, Wauzeka-Steuben 53

Cambridge 62, Johnson Creek 49

Columbus 58, Randolph 44

Cuba City 90, Platteville 64

Fennimore 69, River Valley 49

Freedom 66, Clintonville 59

Kewaunee 75, Shiocton 70

Kickapoo 74, Weston 30

Lomira 67, New Holstein 66

Luxemburg-Casco 71, Little Chute 62

Milw. Bay View 76, Greenfield 64

New Lisbon 79, De Soto 68

Phelps 47, Gillett 44

Potosi 63, Southwestern 47

Rib Lake 70, Abbotsford 44

Turtle Lake 71, Colfax 50

Watertown Luther Prep 53, Messmer 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Almond-Bancroft 53, Tigerton 19

Blair-Taylor 80, Brookwood 21

Bloomer 62, Cumberland 35

Bonduel 52, Algoma 33

Butternut 43, Winter 36

Campbellsport 64, Ripon 43

Central Wisconsin Christian 49, Wayland Academy 25

Chilton 48, Stockbridge 30

Chippewa Falls 65, Holmen 44

Clayton 59, Luck 57

De Soto 72, New Lisbon 66

Hayward 54, Barron 28

Lancaster 70, Benton 31

Little Chute 53, Seymour 43

Lodi 55, Richland Center 44

Osseo-Fairchild 66, Tomah 30

Owen-Withee 57, Granton 22

Palmyra-Eagle 56, Williams Bay Faith Christian 15

Royall 44, Mauston 30

St. Croix Falls 66, Prescott 49

Wisconsin Dells 64, Wautoma 24

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53, McDonell Central 47

