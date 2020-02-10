Prep highlights and scores for Monday, Feb. 10

The Freedom boys basketball team held off Clintonville with a 66-59 win in a North Eastern Conference matchup.
Freedom senior guard Zach Mashlan drives in for a layup in a 66-59 win against Clintonville on Monday night.
Clintonville went on an 11-0 run in the second half to tie the game at 41. After numerous lead changes Freedom ultimately got the 66-59 win.
Freedom senior guard Zach Mashlan led the Irish with 17 points. Clintonville junior Nathan Morse led the Truckers with 24 points.
Freedom (15-2, 12-2 NEC) will host Luxemburg-Casco (12-5, 10-4 NEC) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Clintonville (12-6, 9-5 NEC) will host last place Marinette (0-17, 0-13 NEC) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Belleville 68, Dodgeville 58
Black River Falls 61, Elk Mound 58
Boscobel 59, Wauzeka-Steuben 53
Cambridge 62, Johnson Creek 49
Columbus 58, Randolph 44
Cuba City 90, Platteville 64
Fennimore 69, River Valley 49
Kewaunee 75, Shiocton 70
Kickapoo 74, Weston 30
Lomira 67, New Holstein 66
Luxemburg-Casco 71, Little Chute 62
Milw. Bay View 76, Greenfield 64
New Lisbon 79, De Soto 68
Phelps 47, Gillett 44
Potosi 63, Southwestern 47
Rib Lake 70, Abbotsford 44
Turtle Lake 71, Colfax 50
Watertown Luther Prep 53, Messmer 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Almond-Bancroft 53, Tigerton 19
Blair-Taylor 80, Brookwood 21
Bloomer 62, Cumberland 35
Bonduel 52, Algoma 33
Butternut 43, Winter 36
Campbellsport 64, Ripon 43
Central Wisconsin Christian 49, Wayland Academy 25
Chilton 48, Stockbridge 30
Chippewa Falls 65, Holmen 44
Clayton 59, Luck 57
De Soto 72, New Lisbon 66
Hayward 54, Barron 28
Lancaster 70, Benton 31
Little Chute 53, Seymour 43
Lodi 55, Richland Center 44
Osseo-Fairchild 66, Tomah 30
Owen-Withee 57, Granton 22
Palmyra-Eagle 56, Williams Bay Faith Christian 15
Royall 44, Mauston 30
St. Croix Falls 66, Prescott 49
Wisconsin Dells 64, Wautoma 24
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53, McDonell Central 47