Preble standouts sign college scholarships

It was a banner day for Green Bay Preble High School athletes, as hundreds of fellow students were on hand Thursday morning to watch their classmates sign college scholarships.

Ryan Stefiuk and Max Wagner have parlayed their baseball talents into Division 1 scholarships down south. The two will play for college powers, with Stefiuk headed to Vanderbilt and Wagner to Clemson.

Those two schools have combined for make 16 College World Series appearances.

The baseball teammates have been to 3 straight WIAA State Tournaments, and want to make it 4-for-4 next spring. But beyond that, the duo could meeting as opponents in a College World Series someday.

“That would honestly be a dream come true,” Stefiuk said. “Max and I always talk about that. If both our teams are fortunate enough to make it to that level, definitely will appreciate it.”

“I have been playing down in those southern states all summer long the past three years so I know what it is like,” Wagner said. “I just want to play somewhere warm so I can play baseball year round. that's what I love to do.”

Also among the group of scholarship recipients was 6’3” girls basketball standout Kendall Renard, who will play for Kevin Borseth and the Green Bay Phoenix moving forward.

“I grew up watching them since I was really young,” Renard said. “I didn't know for sure if I wanted to go there and play, but it was always in the back of my mind, and when I got that opportunity I couldn't deny that. It feels super good. Just making that dream come true is really special to me.”

Dynamic swim star Kaiser Neverman will embark upon his college career at Minnesota next year. Neverman, a YMCA national champion, cherishes his high school memories. He put Green Bay United on the map by recruiting his club teammates to swim on the high school circuit.

“I am probably most proud of what I have been able to do with my high school team because I brought friends along for that journey and we built it together,” Neverman said. “Kind of before that the high school team wasn't much and we helped it out a lot.”