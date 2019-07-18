Phoenix women to play tough, non-conference schedule

The Green Bay women's basketball team unveiled its non-conference schedule ahead of the 2019-20 season on Wednesday, one comprised of 12 games - including five to be played within the friendly confines of the Kress Center.

The Green Bay women's basketball program pieces together a non-conference schedule which will prepare it for the rigors of Horizon League play year after year, and the 2019-20 schedule is no different.

The current non-conference slate features seven opponents who advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season, with Central Michigan (Nov. 6), South Dakota (Nov. 9), Missouri (Nov. 16), Marquette (Nov. 19), DePaul (Dec. 7), Maine (Dec. 13) and South Dakota State (Dec. 21) all punching their tickets in 2019.

Not only will this squad be tested early and often, Phoenix fans will have the opportunity to see some of the nation's toughest competition right here at home, as five of the seven matchups against opponents from last year's NCAA Tournament will be played at the Kress Center.

Three of the teams on this year's schedule won a game in last year's NCAA tournament, including South Dakota State who made a run to the Sweet 16. The seven NCAA Tournament teams on the schedule combined for 183 wins last season, over a total of 26 wins per team while averaging only eight losses.

The Phoenix will also be taking the court in the Vancouver Showcase in Canada, competing in a trio of games north of the border over Thanksgiving weekend.

The 2020 Horizon League Tournament will begin on Mar. 3, 2020, as announced by the league office on July 11.