Phoenix women never trail in win over Mizzou

GREEN BAY, Wis. (GreenBayPhoenix.com) --- The Green Bay women's basketball team never trailed on Saturday afternoon when taking on SEC opponent Missouri in front of nearly 2,000 fans at the Kress Center, defeating the Tigers 72-64.

Mizzou was only the second SEC program since the Kress Center's construction in 2007 to take the floor at Carol's Court, with Vanderbilt making the trek in 2015. The Phoenix defended its home hardwood on both occasions, defeating the Commodores 58-56 and the Tigers 72-64.

The Phoenix outscored the Tigers in each of the first three quarter, but the Tigers poured in 30 points in the final frame to make things interesting. Mizzou was able to make it a six-point game with its final basket, but a pair of free throws from Lyndsey Robson sealed the game for the Phoenix.

Caitlyn Hibner led all scorers with a career-high 20 points and added a team-best seven rebounds in 35 minutes. Hibner's previous career high came during her sophomore campaign during Green Bay's visit to Wisconsin, where the guard scored 19 points in a 67-34 Phoenix victory.

Frankie Wurtz (15), Madison Wolf (12) and Robson (11) joined Hibner in double digits on the afternoon, with Wolf notching a new season high.

Although the Tigers claimed an advantage in the battle on the boards at 40-31, GB owned a strong edge in points in the paint, 36-20. Mizzou was held to only 64 points in the matchup, its lowest of the young season. The Tigers' 34% performance from the floor was also a season low.

It's a short turnaround for Green Bay, as the team welcomes Marquette to the Kress Center on Tuesday night for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

###

For the latest and most up-to-date information on Green Bay Athletics and Green Bay Women's Basketball, please visit GreenBayPhoenix.com.

