Phoenix women fall in WNIT opener at home

The Green Bay Phoenix women's basketball team hosted a WNIT game for the first time ever on Thursday night, but is still seeking the program's first WNIT win after surrendering a 13-point 2nd half lead in losing to Kent State 64-59.

Kent State took an early 12-5 lead, Green Bay bounced back and led by 10 at the halr.

The Phoenix led 43-30 with 2 minutes to go in the 3rd quarter. But just 2 and a half minutes later Kent State was back within 1 and made more plays down the stretch to win.