Phoenix women fall in HL Championship Game

The shots just would not fall for No. 2 seed Green Bay in the first and fourth quarters of the 2020 Horizon League Tournament Championship game, falling to No. 1 seed IUPUI 51-37 on Tuesday afternoon at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. For the second-consecutive season, the Phoenix (19-13) will have to settle for the WNIT, where they have earned the automatic berth as the Horizon League's highest finishing team that did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

This is the sixth time in program history that Green Bay has finished runner-up in the tournament.

GB, which entered the game on a seven-game winning streak, scored its lowest point total of the season and was held scoreless in the fourth quarter. IUPUI (23-8) led by seven entering the fourth quarter, and held GB scoreless with the 7-0 scoreline to close out the game in the final quarter.

Offensively, GB was held to 17-for-50 from the field (34 percent) and 3-for-16 from 3-point range, while not attempting a free throw all game. IUPUI actually shot a lower percentage than GB, but used 6 made 3s and nine free throws to punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

GB was led by Caitlyn Hibner with nine points and five rebounds, while Madison Wolf added eight points and Karly Murphy had six. Hibner was named to the All-Tournament Team, along with senior Frankie Wurtz who powered the Phoenix into the title game with a last second shot against Northern Kentucky in the Semifinals. The Jaguars had three players in double-figures, with the Phoenix not having one for the first time all season.

IUPUI led for all but 26 seconds of the game and GB was just 2-for-12 in the first quarter falling behind 9-4 at the end of 10 minutes.

GB's best quarter came in the third, where it scored 18 points and shot 61.5 percent. It used an 8-0 run and made its final three shots of the quarter.

GB was looking to win its 17th Horizon League Tournament championship. The Phoenix will now await its selection and matchup for the 2020 WNIT, which will be announced on Monday night (March 16) after the NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed.

2020 Horizon League All-Tournament Team

Holly Hoopingarner, IUPUI (MVP)

Macee Williams, IUPUI

Frankie Wurtz, Green Bay

Caitlyn Hibner, Green Bay

Ally Neice, Northern Kentucky