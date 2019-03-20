Phoenix wins CIT opener on road

After watching its early 18-point lead eventually turn into a nine-point deficit late in the second half, Green Bay came back to beat ETSU 102-94 in the First Round of the CIT on Wednesday night at Freedom Hall, claiming the Hugh Durham Classic trophy in the process. Not wanting it to be his final collegiate game, senior Sandy Cohen III poured in a game-high 29 points to claim Hugh Durham Classic MVP.

The Phoenix (18-16) was on fire in the first half, shooting 72 percent (23-32) from the field and 69 percent (9-13) from the 3-point line, tying its season high for most points in a half this season with 59. GB led 59-49 at the break, but ETSU stormed back in the second half catching a little fire of its own. ETSU took a 9-point lead at 90-81, but GB closed out the game on a 21-4 run before scoring its most points against a D1 opponent this season with 102.

All five starters scored in double-figures, led by Cohen's 29. JayQuan McCloud added 19 points on 4 made 3s, while Josh McNair and ShanQuan Hemphill totaled 16 and 15 points each. Cody Schwartz finished with 11 points, with all 11 coming in the first half.

Green Bay's next opponent in the Second Round will be announced in the near future.

QUICK HITS

• GB finished 58 percent from the field (35-60) and made 11 3-pointers

• The Phoenix finished 21-27 at the free throw line, including an impressive 17-21 in the second half

• All 5 starters scored in double-figures

• McNair scored 16 points, added 8 rebounds and 4 assists

• GB finished with 40 points in the paint, 19 on the fastbreak and scored 20 off 13 ETSU turnovers

• Cohen was named MVP for his 29-point effort, 6 assists and 4 rebounds

• This the fourth time GB scored 100 points or more this season

• ETSU had five players in double-figures

• GB's next opponent will be determined by the CIT in the near future

