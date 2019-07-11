Phoenix to face Badgers again

The 2019-20 Green Bay men's basketball season starts in just under four months, and the program has announced its participation in the 2019 Legends Classic presented by Old Trapper along with additional nonconference games. The program is announcing the dates and opponents to 11 scheduled upcoming regular season games, with two more regular season games to be announced at a later date.

The team, similar to years past, will once again challenge itself in the nonconference portion of the schedule leading up to Horizon League play. GB is set to visit four high-profile programs in 2019-20, and is planning to take on more as the schedule becomes finalized. The Phoenix will begin league play the weekend of Dec. 27-30 on the road.

Green Bay will open the regular season in exciting fashion at head coach Linc Darner's alma mater, visiting Purdue on Tuesday Nov. 5 at Mackey Arena. The team will return home on Nov. 9 to take on UW-Stout in its home-opener for a 6 p.m. tip time at the Kress Center on campus. GB has not visited Purdue since 1991, when it shocked the Boilers on their home court.

The Legends Classic presented by Old Trapper awaits the Phoenix thereafter, visiting New Mexico (Nov. 13) and the familiar Wisconsin Badgers on Nov. 21 in Madison. GB didn't face Wisconsin this past season, but will play them as part of the Legends Classic this coming season.

Like the team did last season at Eastern Washington, GB will now get its opportunity to host a Subregional Round. The Phoenix will host three other teams on Nov. 25-26 at the Resch Center, playing a four-team bracketed tournament on that Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving week. Those matchups will be announced at a later date.

Auburn, Wisconsin, Richmond and New Mexico will host two games on their home courts in addition to playing a pair of games at Barclays Center. They are joined in the Legends Classic presented by Old Trapper by Green Bay, Cal State Northridge, Colgate, and McNeese State. View the full release via the Gazelle Group here.

GB hits the road for three-straight games following its Subregional, visiting Montana State (Nov. 30), Xavier (Dec. 4) and Eastern Illinois (Dec. 7). Montana State and Eastern Illinois will both return to Green Bay in the 2020-21 season. Xavier is expected to be ranked in the Top 25 heading into next season.

Perhaps its best home game of the nonconference season will come on the night of Saturday, Dec. 14, when GB hosts MVC-member Evansville at the Resch Center for a 6 p.m. tip. The stadium district will be buzzing that weekend, with the Packers hosting the Chicago Bears at the Lambeau Field the next day.

As part of a four-year agreement, GB will visit Northern Illinois on Dec. 21, before welcoming the Huskies back to Green Bay in the 2020-21 season. This game will serve as the final nonconference game for the Phoenix.

GB is also expected to host an exhibition contest in late October at the Kress Center, and will announce two additional regular season games at a later date.

The 2020 Horizon League Tournament will begin on Mar. 3, 2020, as announced by the league office on July 11.

2019-20 Green Bay Men's Basketball Schedule (games currently scheduled)

Nov. 5 at Purdue

Nov. 9 vs. UW-Stout^

Nov. 13 at New Mexico

Nov. 21 at Wisconsin

Nov. 25 vs. TBA (Legends Classic Subregional)

Nov. 26 vs. TBA (Legends Classic Subregional)

Nov. 30 at Montana State

Dec. 4 at Xavier

Dec. 7 at Eastern Illinois

Dec. 14 vs. Evansville

Dec. 21 at Northern Illinois

NOTE: Green Bay will announce two additional regular season games and an exhibition game at a later date

^ = game played at Kress Center