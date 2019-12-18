Phoenix men rout D-III Concordia-IL

A program-record 126 points was scored by Green Bay on Wednesday night at the Kress Center, with all eight players to dress reaching double-figures in the 126-64 rout of Concordia University Chicago. The Phoenix (4-8) netted a program-record 72 points in the first half alone, with the 62-point winning margin serving as the second-largest gap in program history as well.

GB had only eight players dressed for the game, with PJ Pipes (injury), Trevian Bell (illness) and Josh McNair (injury) all missing the game. Pipes was in uniform but was held out as prevention, while Jiovanni Miles lifted his redshirt and saw his first action as a member of the program. Miles scored 11 points in 25 minutes of action, dishing out three of the team's 28 assists (seventh-most all time) in the game.

Kameron Hankerson led all scorers with 21 points, but Cody Schwartz and Manny Patterson also dumped 20 points of their own. Patterson's came along with 16 rebounds and three blocks, with the big man going 9-for-12 from the field. Amari Davis tallied 19 points, JayQuan McCloud added 15, while Hunter Crist and Will Chevalier each finished with 10 points.

A total of 68 points came in the paint, with GB needing only nine 3-pointers to get to the 126 total mark. That mark passes the previous record of 122 points, which was scored back in 1971 behind the late and great Phoenix Hall of Famer Raymond Willis.

Correlating with the highest point total, the Phoenix also broke the record for field goals made with 51. The previous record was 49, which came back in 1976. GB had 19 steals and forced 25 turnovers in the game, using multiple 8-0 runs throughout the 40 minutes of action.

Following this much-needed game, Green Bay will wrap up nonconference play on Saturday (Dec. 21) at Northern Illinois. Tip is set for 1 p.m. in DeKalb, Ill.

QUICK HITS

• GB broke a pair of school records with points in a game (126) and total field goals made (51)

• All eight players to dress scored 10 points or more, with 3 players scoring 20 points or more

• GB led 72-35 at halftime, and scored 54 more points in the second half

• All eight players played at least 20 minutes

• Manny Patterson notched his second-straight double-double with a career-high 20 points and career-high 16 rebounds

• GB assisted on 28 of its 51 made baskets

• GB had 38 fastbreak points, 68 points in the paint and 22 second chance points

• GB shot 68 percent in the first half, and went 6-for-12 from 3 in the second half

• Cody Schwartz scored a GB career-high 20 points

• Hunter Crist had a career-high 9 assists, just missing out on a double-double

• This was the first-ever meeting between the two teams

