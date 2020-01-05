Phoenix mens basketball falls to IUPUI

IUPUI hit a season-high 14 3-pointers and Green Bay fell 93-78 at the Resch Center on Sunday afternoon in its second home game in a stretch of five.

The Phoenix (7-102-2 HL) got 18 points from guard PJ Pipes, but the visiting Jaguars (5-12, 1-3 HL) shot 48 percent (31-for-64) from the field and received 31 points from Jaylen Minnett.

GB was gunning for its third-straight League win and its first-ever win over IUPUI since they joined the Horizon League two seasons ago, but couldn't keep pace with the hot-shooting Jaguars.

GB fell behind early in the game and trailed by as many as 25 points, never leading in the contest.

Amari Davis scored 10 points and Manny Patterson added 10 of his own, while Josh McNair had 12 points in his second game back off the injury.

The Phoenix made a late bid at a comeback, going on a 13-1 run and holding IUPUI scoreless for over 2:30.

The hole was too large though, even with IUPUI not making a field goal the final 6 minutes of the game.

GB will return to the Resch Center on Saturday, Jan. 11 for a 6 p.m. tip against in-state rival Milwaukee. The game will be a Bud Light Night and will welcome back former players for its annual Alumni Night as well.

QUICK HITS

-IUPUI opened the game with a 19-6 lead and led by as many as 17 points in the first half

-PJ Pipes scored 18 points and hit a career-high 6 3-pointers

-IUPUI went 14-for-28 from 3-point range

-IUPUI led for the entirety of the game

-Manny Patterson had 12 points and 6 rebounds

-Jaylen Minnett and Marcus Burk combined for 58 points for the Jaguars

-IUPUI is now 5-0 against GB since they joined the Horizon League

-Josh McNair had 12 points off the bench

-GB will play three more games in a row at home