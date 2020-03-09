Phoenix men fall in HL Semifinals

The Green Bay Phoenix hopes of making the NCAA tournament come to an end in Indianapolis, losing in the Horizon League Tournament semifinals 80-69 to Northern Kentucky on Monday night. Jalen Tate scored on a drive to give the 2nd seeded Norse a 50-49 lead with 9:52 remaining in the game. 3rd seeded Green Bay could never reclaim the lead.

The Phoenix (17-16, 11-7) led by as many as 7 points early in the game, and held a 30-29 lead at the half, despite Horizon League Freshman of the Year Amari Davis being held to just 2 points after picking up two quick fouls. Davis scored 12 points in the second half, and passed Tony Bennett for the freshman scoring record at Green Bay (524 points). 1st team All Horizon League performer Jayquan McCloud led the Phoenix with 16 points but struggled from the field, making just 4 of 17 shots. Green Bay also struggled with the 3-point shot, making just 5 of 20 attempts. Cody Schwartz had 12 points, and Trevian Bell had 11.

Northern Kentucky (22-9, 13-5), which was led by Tate’s 23 points, will face 4-seed UIC in the tournament championship game Tuesday night.

