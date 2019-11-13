Phoenix men fall at New Mexico 93-78

The Green Bay men played their second road game of the season Wednesday night, and the result was the same as the first--a loss to a division 1 team, this time 93-78 to New Mexico.

The Phoenix opened its' season by losing at then-ranked Purdue. A home rout over Division 3 UW-Stout evened Green Bay's record at 1-1. But playing in The Pit at the University of New Mexico Wednesday, the Phoenix could not hold up.

The Phoenix took a 20-16 lead on a Trevian Bell 3-pointer. But the Lobos responded with a 19-6 run and never trailed again. Jaquan Lyle led the Lobos with 31 points.

JayQuan McCloud led Green Bay with 20 points, PJ Pipes contributed 17. The Phoenix next game will be November 21st at Wisconsin.