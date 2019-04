The Green Bay men's basketball team fell 90-70 at Marshall Thursday night in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament championship game.

Linc Darner's team held its largest lead at 37-24 in the first half after a Sandy Cohen three pointer, but the team fell by 20.

Cohen scored 13 points in his final career game. ShanQuan Hemphill led the way with 21 points for the Phoenix.