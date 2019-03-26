Phoenix men beat FIU by 30 to advance to CIT quarterfinals

GREEN BAY (GreenBayPhoenix.com) --- Becoming the first team in program history to win back-to-back postseason games, Green Bay dominated FIU 98-68 in the Second Round of the CIT on Tuesday night to advance to the Quarterfinals. The Phoenix (19-16) will now host CSU Bakersfield (18-15) at the Kress Center for a 6 p.m. tip time on Friday night. Tickets are on sale now and the game will also feature $2 16 oz. Bud Lights.

Sandy Cohen III continued his postseason tear, nearly notching a triple double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists. It's the fifth time in his last six games that Cohen has notched at least 20 points, while moving within 31 points of 1,000 for his career. JayQuan McCloud was on fire in the first half, scoring all 17 of his points on a 4-for-5 effort from long range.

As a team, GB shot 51.5 percent, its second straight game over 50 percent. In its first two games of the CIT, the team is averaging 100 points per game.

To view the updated CIT schedule with results, click here.

QUICK HITS

• GB led by 20 at the half, 53-33

• Five players finished in double-figures for GB

• The GB bench scored 40 points, thanks to a pair of 10 point efforts from Trevian Bell and Manny Patterson

• ShanQuan Hemphill just missed a double-double, finishing with 12 points and 9 rebounds

• GB finished 18-21 at the free throw line

• This is the first time in program history that Green Bay has won multiple postseason games

• Trailing by 1, GB went on a 26-9 run (highlighted by a 10-0 run) in the first half

• All 11 players to dress for GB scored in the game

• GB is now 4-1 at the Kress Center this year

• The 30-point win is the largest by GB against any D1 opponent this season

Ticket Sales: Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 920-465-2625, going online at https://bit.ly/2TtTUrh or in person at the Kress Events Center box office open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Seating will be general admission with the lower bowl reserved for season ticket holders. General fans can purchase tickets in the upper bowl and if space allows, will be allowed to move down a little after tip-off.

Season Ticket Holders: If you are a season ticket holder, you should have received an email with a special promo code when ordering tickets. Please provide this code when ordering online, in person or over the phone. If you did not receive this email, please contact the KEC box office at 920-465-2625

CIT Ticket Prices:

• Lower Bowl Adult: $10.00 (Season ticket holders only – use promo code provided in email)

• Lower Bowl Youth (17 & under): $5.00 (Season ticket holders only – use promo code provided in email)

• Upper Bowl Adult: $10.00

• Upper Bowl Youth (17 & under): $5.00

###

