Phoenix men advance to CIT semifinals with 80-65 win over CSU-Bakersfield

GREEN BAY (GreenBayPhoenix.com) --- Continuing its impressive and exciting postseason run in this year's CIT, Green Bay cruised to an 80-65 win over CSU Bakersfield in the Quarterfinals on Friday night at the Kress Center. With the win, the Phoenix (20-16) advances to the CIT Semifinals, which it will host on Tuesday night (April 2) at the Kress Center for an 8 p.m. tip against Texas Southern. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a free GB basketball branded t-shirt.

Green Bay continued its balanced attack to wear down the opponent, placing five players in double-figures and getting another 15-point effort from Sandy Cohen III. GB buried 11 3-pointers and assisted on 17 of its 27 made field goals.

The Phoenix has now won its three CIT games by an average of 17.6 points per game, while getting solid efforts from multiple players.

QUICK HITS

• GB led for 30:14 in the game, and led by as many as 17 points

• Five players finished in double-figures for GB

• Cody Schwartz and Trevian Bell each added 13 points, while PJ Pipes scored 11

• GB went 15-for-17 at the free throw line and is now 54-for-65 at the line in the postseason CIT

• JayQuan McCloud finished with 11 points, and has now scored double-figures in all 3 CIT games

• GB scored 40 points in both halves

• GB registered its 20th win of the season, the fourth time in the last six seasons the program has won 20 or more games

• GB is now 5-1 at the Kress Center this year

• The Phoenix is 4-0 all-time against Texas Southern

Ticket Sales: Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 920-465-2625, going online HERE or in person at the Kress Events Center box office open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Seating will be general admission with the lower bowl reserved for season ticket holders. General fans can purchase tickets in the upper bowl and if space allows, will be allowed to move down a little after tip-off.

Season Ticket Holders: If you are a season ticket holder, you should have received an email with a special promo code when ordering tickets. Please provide this code when ordering online, in person or over the phone. If you did not receive this email, please contact the KEC box office at 920-465-2625

CIT Ticket Prices:

• Lower Bowl Adult: $10.00 (Season ticket holders only – use promo code provided in email)

• Lower Bowl Youth (17 & under): $5.00 (Season ticket holders only – use promo code provided in email)

• Upper Bowl Adult: $10.00

• Upper Bowl Youth (17 & under): $5.00

