Phoenix fall on road to Xavier

Facing a tough and physical Xavier side at the Cintas Center, Green Bay battled the Big East member for 40 minutes on Wednesday night, eventually falling 84-71 on the second game of its four-game road trip.

The Phoenix (3-5) hung right with the Musketeers (8-1), who were ranked in the AP Top 25 a week ago before suffering their first loss of the season. There were 15 lead changes in the first half, as the two teams exchanged baskets. GB then went into the half down 38-35, right in the thick of pulling off the road upset.

Xavier opened the second half on a 9-2 run, and GB trailed the majority of the second half by double-figures, before getting the deficit to nine points at 70-61 with just under 5:30 to play. XU would pull away from there to seal the win, with GB battling foul trouble all night against the more physical side.

Amari Davis continued his strong play, scoring 19 points a game after pouring in 28 at a Montana State. The reigning HL Freshman of the Week opened this week by making a strong push at his third award this season, looking to stay hot on Saturday against Eastern Illinois. JayQuan McCloud was his usual self, but for recording his first career double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, also dishing out a team-high four assists.

GB forced Xavier into a 24.2 percent (8-33) shooting night from long range, but only shot 7-25 as a team itself. The difference in the game came in the second chance points, where Xavier finished with 29 on 18 offensive rebounds.

The Phoenix continues its road warrior mentality this Saturday (Dec. 7), making a visit to Eastern Illinois. The game will tip at 3:15 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+ or heard on WDUZ The Fan.

QUICK HITS

-GB never trailed by more than 15 and led by 4 midway through the first half

-GB had 21 points off the bench, compared to Xavier's 14

-GB was whistled for 23 fouls, with XU being called for 16

-Amari Davis has scored in double-figures in all 8 of his career games, making his second career start

-JayQuan McCloud had his first career double-double

-Will Chevalier played just under 10 minutes, scoring 5 points and grabbing 4 rebounds

-XU had 29 second chance points

-XU had four players in double-figures

-It was only the second meeting all time between the two schools

-Kameron Hankerson, PJ Pipes and Trevian Bell all had 8 points for GB

