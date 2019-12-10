Phoenix mens basketball falls in trip finale

Despite shooting 75 percent in the second half and getting 25 points from freshman Amari Davis against UCF, Green Bay came up on the short end of a 79-66 final on Tuesday night at Addition Financial Arena. The Phoenix (3-7) was playing its fourth-straight road game in four different states, scoring only 26 first half points before heating up for 40 in the second half against the host Knights (7-2).

Coming off his third Horizon League Freshman of the Week award, Davis poured in 21 of his 25 in the second half alone, going 10-for-12 in the final 20 minutes to help bring his team back. GB got to within 5 points, with the two teams exchanging runs. UCF pulled away late, using 10 offensive rebounds and forcing GB into 11 turnovers in the second half.

JayQuan McCloud made it 10-straight games in double-figures, finishing with 15 points and 5 rebounds. Kameron Hankerson had 12 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists off the bench for GB, which was without starting forward Josh McNair due to injury. McNair had started in each of the first nine games this season.

The Phoenix will finally return home for its first game at the Resch Center this season, hosting Evansville on Saturday (Dec. 14) night for a 6 p.m. tip. Evansville made headlines by knocking off No. 1 ranked Kentucky in Lexington earlier this season, and will return to GB after the two teams met in Indiana last season.

QUICK HITS

• GB shot 75 percent in the second half, but shot just 32 percent in the first

• Amari Davis has now scored 20-plus points twice this season, making his first 7 shots of the game

• Trevian Bell started in place for the injured Josh McNair, he is questionable for Saturday

• Davis finished 12-for-14 from the field, increasing his team-best field goal percentage

• This was the first-ever meeting between the two schools

• Davis, McCloud and Hankerson accounted for 79 percent of Green Bay's scoring

• GB attempted more free throws than UCF, going 10-for-14

• Manny Patterson had a team-high 7 rebounds

• The two teams exchanged 7-0 runs in the first half

• GB will play its next two games at home, and only has 3 nonconference games remaining

