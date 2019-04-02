Phoenix advance to CIT Championship

Sandy Cohen hit a 15-foot jumper with 1.5 seconds remaining to send the Phoenix to the CIT Championship game with an 87-86 overtime win over Texas Southern at the Kress Events Center Tuesday night.

Green Bay's largest lead was 9 points with a little over 4 minutes to play in regulation, but the Tigers scored 8 straight points to set the stage for a back and forth finish. Tyrik Armstrong scored with 7 seconds remaining to tie the game at 76. Green Bay's Kam Hankerson missed a shot at the buzzer, although it appeared there was contact, to send the game into overtime.

Jeremy Combs hit a lay-up for Texas Southern with 8 seconds remaining to give the Tigers an 86-85 lead, setting up Cohen's heroics. Cohen led the Phoenix with 23 points, Trevian Bell scored 21.

The Phoenix will play at Marshall Thursday night in the championship game of the College Insider.com Tournament.