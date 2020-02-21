Phoenix WBB on a roll with 3rd straight blowout win

CHICAGO, Ill. (GreenBayPhoenix.com) --- Green Bay continued its dominance in the all-time series with UIC, notching its 23rd-consecutive victory over the Flames on Friday afternoon, 75-49.

Green Bay now leads the all-time series with the Flames 74-6.

The Phoenix endured a bit of a slow start in the matchup with an 11 a.m. tip, as the Flames jumped out to an early 16-11 lead in the first quarter.

The Green Bay offense began to heat up early in the second frame, which was ignited by an and-one from Caitlyn Hibner to make it a one-possession game. The lead belonged to the Phoenix moments later after Hibner and Frankie Wurtz sank back-to-back triples, granting GB its first advantage of the contest, 20-18.

Green Bay outscored UIC 25-10 in the second quarter, which led to a double-digit advantage as both teams headed to their respective locker room at 36-26.

Madison Wolf secured an astonishing 11 rebounds in the first half and chipped in six points. Hibner and Wurtz led the Phoenix attack up through the midway points with 12 and nine points, respectively.

Green Bay continued to create separation with host UIC in the third, scoring the first six points of the quarter with four coming from Hibner.

Late in the third, both teams battled through a three-minute scoring drought, but the Phoenix was able to snap it first with a triple from Lyndsey Robson followed by a quick and-one from Karly Murphy.

The Flames erased a portion of their deficit with a 6-0 run at the end of the third, but the Phoenix still possessed a 53-39 lead with only 10 minutes to play.

Green Bay went on to extend its lead in the fourth quarter and once again outscored the Flames in the frame for the third-straight time, securing a 75-49 victory. It marks GB's third-straight double-digit victory and fifth time this season the Phoenix defense held its opposition to less than 50 points.

Hibner led all scorers with 16 points and finished 5-for-9 from the field with nine rebounds in 26 minutes. Wurtz also reached double digits with 13 points and now only needs six to become the 37th 1,000 point scorer in the program's rich history.

Robson scored 12 points and shot 5-for-9 in 20 minutes to round out the double-digit contributors for Green Bay.

Next up for the Phoenix is a battle with top-ranked IUPUI, as GB heads to the Jungle for a Sunday matchup slated for 1 p.m.