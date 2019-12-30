Phoenix WBB falls to Wright State

Green Bay and Wright State took the floor in a battle between the two programs dubbed preseason favorites by the Horizon League on Monday night at the Kress Center in front of 1,431 fans who made the trip despite inclement weather. The Raiders emerged victorious in the pairing, using a strong second half to secure a 70-58 victory.

Green Bay struggled from the floor in the early action, surrendering three turnovers in the opening quarter and shooting just 2-of-12 from the floor. The Raiders were afforded an extra five attempts, which aided in their 14-5 advantage at the end of the first.

The Phoenix stepped up the intensity in the second quarter and forced a turnover on the Raiders opening possession. GB made sure to take full advantage of the opportunity and scored the next six points of the contest to lower its deficit to three points at 14-11.

Back-to-back three-pointers from Caitlyn Hibner put Green Bay in front 23-19 with 1:40 to play in the half, but the Raiders scored the following five points to lead 24-23 at the midway point.

Hailey Oskey and Frankie Wurtz set the offensive tone early in the second half and connected on a pair of three-pointers which led to a Raiders' timeout just over a minute into the third frame, with the Phoenix leading 29-24.

Both squads enjoyed their most productive quarters in the third, with Wright State pouring in 25 points to Green Bay's 21 and leading things 49-44 heading to the final 10 minutes. The teams buried five three-pointers apiece in the third, with Wurtz accounting for three of them.

Wright State began the fourth with a 5-0 run, but Madison and Mackenzie Wolf answered back with a stretch of four-straight free throws. The Raiders used an 9-1 run in the final 2 minutes, 22 seconds to help seal the 70-58 win.

Green Bay finished 9-for-36 from beyond the arc, with its 36 attempts being its highest total since its first round matchup with Purdue in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Green Bay takes the hardwood on Saturday at home against in-state rival Milwaukee at 1 p.m.