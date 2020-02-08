Phoenix WBB falls to 7-5 in Horizon League with loss at Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (GreenBayPhoenix.com) --- Green Bay closed a stretch of five-consecutive road games on Saturday afternoon in Milwaukee at the Klotsche Center, falling to the Panthers 65-60.

Green Bay answered the Panthers' first basket of the game with a 9-0 run, but Milwaukee wouldn't let GB's opening advantage grow from there. MKE finished the frame with a 17-4 run after burying five triples on only nine attempts to lead 19-13 at the end of the first.

Frankie Wurtz caught fire early in the second quarter and scored seven points in a span of 36 seconds, a stretch which included a four-point play after Wurtz was fouled on a successful attempt from long range, to put GB back in front 20-19.

The Phoenix created separation with an 11-4 run to close the first half, which was capped by back-to-back layups from Karly Murphy to send GB to the locker room leading 33-28.

A strong third quarter from Milwaukee gave the Panthers a one-point lead, 46-45, as both programs readied for the fourth quarter. MKE's Jamie Reit scored seven of the host's 18 points in the frame. Wurtz nearly matched her quarter total with six points of her own after knocking down two triples.

Green Bay regained an advantage in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter after layups from Wurtz and Hailey Oskey. The Panthers used a 13-4 run over a span of three minutes, 18 seconds to take control of the game at 59-53.

The Panthers were able to stave off all rally attempts from the Phoenix and sink free throws down the stretch to preserve a 65-60 win.

Wurtz led all scorers with a game-high 24 points, her seventh game this season where she has scored at least 20 points. The redshirt senior also finished 5-of-6 from long range and pulled down four rebounds in 33 minutes. Oskey joined Wurtz in double figures with 10 points on a 5-for-11 clip in 37 minutes.

The Panthers benefitted from five scorers in double digits in the matchup, all of which were led by Reit with 13 points.

Green Bay returns home next week for the first time since Jan. 19 to face Detroit Mercy and Oakland. The Phoenix will take on the Titans Thursday night at 7 p.m. before taking the court in the annual PinkZone game on Sunday, Feb. 16 against the Golden Grizzlies at 1 p.m.

