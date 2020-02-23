Phoenix WBB beats league-leading IUPUI on the road

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (GreenBayPhoenix.com) --- Green Bay battled IUPUI on Sunday afternoon at the Jungle, days after the Jaguars clinched the program's first-ever regular season championship. The Phoenix took down the league champions on the road, 61-58, behind three scorers in double figures.

It was all defense from the tip, as the two programs were held scoreless for nearly two minutes while combining for four turnovers. The Jaguars were on the board first after a layup from Macee Williams, but Green Bay responded quickly with a jumper from Frankie Wurtz.

IUPUI scored the next six points of the game to lead things 8-2, before Hailey Oskey drilled a stepback triple to cut GB's deficit in half. The stingy Phoenix defense held the host scoreless for the final 3:09 of the frame which limited the Jags advantage to three points at 13-10.

It continued to be a back-and-forth contest into the second with the teams exchanging runs. Frankie Wurtz scored the 1,000th point of her career on a baseline drive with just over two minutes left in the half, becoming the 37th player in program history to reach the milestone.

IUPUI led things 29-25 after the opening half, with both teams deadlocked in rebounds (15) and turnovers (5).

Green Bay captured its first lead of the game, 35-33, in the third quarter after the Phoenix defense held the Jaguars scoreless for over three minutes, its third time doing so in the contest. GB's lead was six points with 2:12 left in the frame after a Wurtz free throw, but IUPUI battled back to make it a one-possession game before the quarter came to a close at 43-41.

After the Jaguars split at the line to get things started in the fourth, Green Bay responded with an 11-1 run to lead things 54-43 with only 4:31 left.

IUPUI managed to make things interesting in the final seconds after a 10-1 run over the final 2:54, and had back-to-back looks from three-point range to tie. Wurtz, however, had other plans for the outcome and swatted both shots to secure the Green Bay victory, 61-58.

Wurtz led the Phoenix attack with 17 points and finished 6-of-10 from the field while collecting three rebounds and three assists to go along with her two blocks. Oskey finished with 13 points on 5-for-10 shooting with two triples in 36 minutes.

Madison Wolf tallied her third double-double of the season and pulled down 10 rebounds to pair with her 12 points.

Green Bay is now 6-2 all-time against the team from Indianapolis, with the road team having claimed victories in four-straight games.

Green Bay returns home for the final games of the regular season and welcomes Cleveland State to the Kress Center on Thursday at 11 a.m. for the Prevea School Day Jam. The Phoenix will conclude its home slate with Senior Day against Youngstown State on Saturday at 2 p.m.

