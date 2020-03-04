Phoenix MBB ready for HL Tourney, touting skills of Freshman of the Year Davis

It's tourney time now for the Phoenix men’s basketball team and Green Bay has had its confidence fortified by the play of fantastic freshman Amari Davis. Davis became the first player in school history to win Horizon League Freshman of the Year honors.

When senior Shanquan Hemphill went down with a knee injury this year, coach Linc Darner knew he had to look to the freshman.

“His scoring had to pick up when we knew Tank wasn't going to play,” Darner said. “He did a great job of that and had some great games for us. One thing about it is that I don't think any moment is ever too big for him.”

“It's a great honor,” Davis said. “There are a lot of greats that came through here, like Tony Bennett, and all the guys who came through here. It's an honor to be the first Freshman of the Year.”

Not only is Davis Green Bay's first Horizon League Freshman of the Year, but it would actually be easier to count the times he didn't win the league's Freshman of the Week honor this year. He won it 10 times to set an all-time conference record.

“Probably like 2 or 3?” Davis guessed.

“6.” Darner said. “That's an unbelievable accomplishment. For him to get it 10 times? I don't know if they have it in the conference tournament, but hopefully they do and he wins because that would mean we are playing well.”

Not only has Davis averaged 15.8 points per game, but he's done so without defenders having to even think of defending the 3-point shot. Davis has not made a triple all year, and has only attempted 7 threes all season. So his game has room to grow in the future years.

