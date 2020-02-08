Phoenix MBB held to 58 points in loss at UIC

CHICAGO (GreenBayPhoenix.com) --- A combined 41 turnovers had Green Bay on the losing end of the 71-58 scoreline at UIC on Saturday afternoon, unable to make any run after falling behind by double-digits in the first half at Credit Union 1 Arena. The Phoenix (12-14, 7-6 HL) was seeking its third-straight win and its fifth-straight over the Flames (12-14, 7-6 HL), but too many turnovers and cold shooting from 3 denied them the opportunity.

JayQuan McCloud led the Phoenix with 15 points, with 10 of those coming at the free throw line. Trevian Bell did his best to mount a comeback, scoring 11 points off the bench on 5-for-8 shooting. GB forced a season-high 23 turnovers from UIC, but finished just 4-for-18 from 3-point range and had 18 turnovers of its own. UIC shot 50 percent in the game.

UIC used a 14-2 run that saw GB have five turnovers over that stretch, before scoring the final five points of the first half to go into the break down 40-29. UIC would score 8 of the first 10 points of the second half and led by as many as 17, while GB never led in the game.

The Phoenix entered the contest having scored 90-plus points and leading the Horizon League in scoring and ranking 6th in the NCAA with 81.9 PPG, but was held to its second-lowest point total this season. GB finished with 57 points in its season-opener at Purdue.

GB will now turn its focus to in-state rival Milwaukee, which it will visit a week from today. The Phoenix will look to avenge its earlier season loss to the Panthers, with the game tipping at 6 p.m. at the UWM Panther Arena.

QUICK HITS

There were a combined 41 turnovers in the game

GB was held to its lowest point total in HL play, 2nd lowest of season

GB finished just 12-20 from the free throw line, while UIC was 10-11

McCloud and Bell were the only two Phoenix players in double-figures

GB shot just 32 percent in the second half, 20 percent from 3

GB scored 29 points in both halves

GB's best run was a 6-0, while UIC used a 12-0 run in the first half

The loss snaps a streak of four-straight wins over UIC in the all-time series

UIC finished 50 percent, making 27 of its 54 shots

Josh McNair had 7 points off the bench, as did freshman Amari Davis

GB had 14 assists and 18 turnovers

###

