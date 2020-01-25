Phoenix MBB falls at YSU in OT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (GreenBayPhoenix.com) --- Looking to return home riding a four-game winning streak, Green Bay was denied in overtime at Youngstown State on Saturday afternoon at the Beeghly Center 98-94. Senior JayQuan McCloud, which led all scorers with 30 points, had a look for the Phoenix (10-12, 5-4 HL) at the end of regulation but it hit the back of the iron, before the Penguins (12-10, 5-4 HL) were able to score the final points in the overtime period.

The two teams exchanged baskets in overtime, with both sides answering the bell when asked. Darrius Quisenberry had the final say for YSU, making a running scoop shot with 11 seconds left right before the ensuing inbounds pass went off Amari Davis' hands and out of bounds. Quisenberry hit both free throws after that and GB was unable to pull off the miracle with 9 seconds left.

GB led by as many as 11 points in the second half, looking for the Ohio sweep after beating Cleveland State on Thursday night, but YSU wasn't prepared to go away after falling in OT on Thursday night to Milwaukee. YSU clawed all the way back, due in large part to their 23 offensive rebounds and 24 second-chance points.

McCloud was brilliant once again for his side, netting 30 points two days after pouring in 31 in Cleveland. The senior hit four 3-pointers, grabbed 8 rebounds and dished out 5 assists. Fellow-senior Cody Schwartz impressed as well, scoring 15 points and grabbing 7 rebounds. The duo helped GB finish 50 percent from the field in the game.

YSU led 41-39 at half, after Devin Morgan hit a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key, taking momentum into the break. Morgan led the Penguins with 26 points on 6 made 3-pointers.

Green Bay will return to Titletown for a pair of home games against league-leading Wright State and second-place Northern Kentucky. The Phoenix will first host NKU at the Kress Center on Friday night for a late 8 p.m. tip time, with the game being televised nationally on ESPNU. Fans can purchase tickets for only $10, and UWGB students will receive a free GB flag. The game will also be part of the fan-favorite Bud Light Night series.

QUICK HITS

• The game was tied 19 times and there were 12 lead changes

• JayQuan McCloud scored 30 points for the second-straight game

• Devin Morgan made 6 of YSU's 8 made 3-pointers

• GB used a 10-2 run to go up 61-52 in the second half, and led by as many as 11 points

• GB shot 56 percent in the first half, but YSU had 15 offensive rebounds

• This was GB's first overtime game of the season, and the second in a row for YSU

• GB shot 50 percent in the game, and went 16-for-19 at the free throw line

• Manny Patterson had 9 points and 7 rebounds

• The 23 offensive rebounds were the most allowed by GB in a game this year

• This was the highest FG percentage GB has had in an HL game this year

• There were 30 points scored in the overtime period alone

• YSU was 10-for-10 from the free throw line in overtime

• GB will play its next two games at home, before playing 5 in a row on the road

