Phoenix MBB earned #3 seed in HL Tourney win senior night win

GREEN BAY (GreenBayPhoenix.com) --- Green Bay secured the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Horizon League Tournament, which comes with it an important first round bye, defeating Cleveland State 74-67 at the Kress Center on Saturday night. Celebrating its senior class for Krash the Kress, the Phoenix (16-15, 11-7 HL) will now await the lowest remaining seed on Thursday, March 5 at the Resch Center. BUY TICKETS NOW.

The three First Round games will take place on Tuesday, March 3.

You can view the 2020 Horizon League Tournament bracket here. (PDF)

In a game that saw GB lead by as many as 21 points, the Vikings continued to fight throughout before the Phoenix held on for its fourth win in its last five games. The win also puts the Phoenix above .500 on the season, and secured its fourth top four finish in the last five seasons.

The Vikings got to within three at 70-67 with 1:03 to play, but McCloud made four-straight free throws to ice the game away. Hankerson had a big block and McCloud had two rebounds in the final 20 seconds. The win moves GB to 9-5 at home this season, where it will play its next game in the Quarterfinals for a trip to the Semifinals in Indianapolis.

GB was led by senior Kameron Hankerson with 17 points and six rebounds, and forward Manny Patterson with 11 points and 8 rebounds. Three other players finished in double-figures, with JayQuan McCloud scoring 12 with eight assists. PJ Pipes added 11 points off the bench, including a momentum-gaining and one basket in the second half.

GB closed the first half on a 13-0 run, and held CSU scoreless for nearly six minutes. The defense held the Vikings to 10-for-35 shooting in the half, and only 2-for-10 from long range. GB shot 47 percent and was led by Hankerson and Patterson with 10 points each.

The Phoenix will await Tuesday's results, and will host a game for a 7 p.m. tip next Thursday. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online. Zone A seats will be only $10, and Zone B and C tickets can be purchased for only $5. Medium Bud Lights will also be on special for only $3.

QUICK HITS

GB recognized its four seniors before the game: JayQuan McCloud, Josh McNair, Cody Schwartz, Kameron Hankerson

GB will enter the tournament as the No. 3 seed, earning a bye to the Quarterfinals

It will play the lowest remaining seed following Tuesday's First Round, on Thursday 3/5 at the Resch Center

This marks the 4th time in the last 5 seasons the Phoenix has finished top four

GB has won 10 of its last 11 games against the Vikings, making head coach Linc Darner 10-1 all-time against them

CSU shot just 33.8 percent in the game, and just 21 percent from long range

Both teams finished with 45 rebounds

Hankerson has scored 16, 17 and 17 points in his last three games

Four different Phoenix players had four blocks each

Youngstown State won at Milwaukee, which meant GB had to win to secure the No. 3 seed

Over 3,300 fans were in attendance to watch the game, welcoming students and alumni alike

