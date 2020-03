Phoenix MBB beats Oakland 78-63 in HL Quarterfinals

Amari Davis posted 19 points and six rebounds as Green Bay defeated Oakland 78-63 in the Horizon Conference Tourney semifinals on Thursday night.

Cody Schwartz had 16 points for Green Bay (17-15). JayQuan McCloud added 11 points and six rebounds. Kameron Hankerson had 10 points.

Rashad Williams had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (14-19). Xavier Hill-Mais added 13 points. He also had seven turnovers. Kevin Kangu had 11 points and six assists.

Three-seed Green Bay (17-15) will play 2-seed Northern Kentucky (21-9) on Monday, March 9 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN 2.

Top-seeded Wright State will play 4-seed UIC on March 9 at 6 p.m. on ESPN U.