Packers working to fine-tune approach during playoff bye

For the stat heads out there, you may not find the Packers that impressive this year at 13-3, but keep in mind that the top 5 passers in the NFL this year are all sitting the playoffs out.

Aaron Rodgers is sick and tired of hearing how his team wins ugly. He just wants to win.

“We have won 5 in a row,” Rodgers said. “No one here is going to say how we are on a tear, because you guys like telling us that we are just kind of an average team that knows how to win. And that's fine. But the key point is the win part. Right now we are 2 wins from the Super Bowl. That is our focus, finding what works and what we like from the first 16 weeks and what we want to adjust in the next 10 days of preparation and then go out and execute.”

You know we have to win 2 games to get to the final stage,” said receiver Davante Adams. “Everyone knows how critical these are, and the one in front of us first and then go from there. We are definitely aware and it feels good to be in this spot.”

“It's just about making plays,” said coach Matt LaFleur. “We have had a lot of missed opportunities this year for whatever reason. We just have to come down with those plays. A lot of it, and I've said it a million times, but a lot of it comes down to staying on the grass and moving those sticks on third down. Being in those manageable situations.”

As the Packers get their rest, they are trying to avoid rust by getting back to work with practice on Thursday and Friday. And returning to work Thursday were running back Jamaal Williams with his shoulder injury and wide receiver Allen Lazard with his ankle injury. Though 4 of Green Bay's starting 5 offensive lineman sat out work.

Green Bay is hoping its 13-3 record doesn't prove to be fool’s gold in the playoffs, which is why they aren’t resting on their laurels this week.

“We are always trying to get the 'why.'” Said coach Matt LaFleur. “If something is working, why is it working? Or if it isn't working, why isn't it working? This does give us a chance to take a step back and it has also been great for our players to give them a couple days off.”

But while the Packers aim to learn themselves this week, Aaron Rodgers believes you can't force things to work at this time of year.

“We have to execute and get on the same page,” Rodgers said. “I think the timing has been off a lot of the year. It's not going to get fixed in the next 2 days, but it's about finding those concepts where the timing has been good. Because I think there are some concepts where the timing has been good, the ball has been coming out on time, I have felt good about the rhythm, and guys are getting open on time. But I think there's too many concepts we've tried to hit, and keep hitting, and make work, where we just aren't on the same page timing-wise, and that's why this has been a good week to self scout.”

Speaking of what works, young receiver Allen Lazard has worked his way into being one of Aaron Rodgers' most trusted targets on the field. And of his big play last week, the late score to help complete the comeback, Lazard says he visualized that play 10,000 times in his mind before he made it on the field.

“That's just the mindset and the vision that I have had for many years now, I dreamed of being in this position since I was a kid,” Lazard said. “I've thought about and just done everything I needed to be in this position and allow myself to capitalize on it every single day.”